‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow and Daenerys Hook up in Season Finale

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk!

Well, they did it. The creative team behind Game of Thrones finally decided that enough was enough, and that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen should be a couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two biggest characters of the series got intimate in the Season 7 finale, but at quite possibly the most awkward time for any fan watching the show.

Everyone knew that Dany and Jon were secretly related, but no one on the show knew, nor had it been explicitly said out loud. However, the truth about Jon’s history came to light at the most inopportune time in this episode.

Just as Jon and Dany are taking off each other’s clothes, Bran and Sam — who are literally hundreds of miles away from the situation – discover that Jon is actually a Targaryen.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the show played the history of Jon Snow’s parents while the couple is starting to get physical. While it was an intimate scene that made a lot of sense, the timing made things a little creepy.

It’s difficult to say what will happen next season when Bran tells Jon exactly who he is. Until then, it’s safe to say that Jon and Dany have now become the most powerful couple in Westeros.