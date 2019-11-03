‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Jason Momoa Has Feelings About His Character Khal Drogo’s Death

Aquaman star Jason Momoa earned his breakthrough role on Game of Thrones, playing Khal Drogo, the leader of the Dothraki. Although the part made him a household name, he only appeared in the HBO show’s first season. Now, eight years after we saw Khal Drogo killed, Momoa revealed he felt a little “cheated” by the show.

While promoting his new Apple TV+ series See, Momoa told Metro.co.uk and other media he “always wanted to do” a show like See. “I’ve always felt I’ve been cheated in a lot of the things I’ve done,” Momoa said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You try to show a little bit of color in there, you know, with Conan but no one wants to see Conan crying and with Drogo he died before any of that stuff could happen,” Momoa continued, referring to other parts he’s played. “In Frontier all his family were killed and it was about the revenge of it all. In this it’s just beautiful because you see the whole arc of it all.”

Momoa could also be frustrated by the short lifespan his other shows have had since he left Game of Thrones. Back in 2014, he starred in The Red Road for SundanceTV, but the show only lasted two seasons before it was canceled. He was also the lead star of Frontier, a Netflix and Discovery Canada series that ran 18 episodes across three seasons.

Although Momoa’s time on Game of Thrones was really short and he never even spoke a word of English on the show, he left an unforgettable impression. He landed several big movie roles after his time on the show, and was cast as Aquaman in the DC Comics movies for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In 2018, his solo movie dominated the box office during the holiday season, prompting Warner Bros. to greenlighted a sequel that will hit theaters in December 2022.

Momoa’s new role in Apple’s See presented him with another challenge – acting blind for an entire season. The series is set in a near-future where all humans have lost the sense of sight. Momoa plays Baba Voss, a warrior whose wife gives birth to twins who can miraculously see. When the queen discovers this, she tries to take his twins, but Baba Voss will do anything to stop her. The cast also includes Sylvia Hoeks and Alfre Woodard. It was written by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence.

After Momoa read the script for See, he “flipped” since he knew the part was perfect for him.

“I was in Cornwall and I was coming up to London for Frontier,” Momoa told Metro. “They sent me the script, I read it out loud to my buddies and we all flipped because they’ve been with me my whole life and they freaked out and also Jamie Sives, who I was in Game of Thrones with, and my dad – I was with a solid group and they were so excited for me.”

He continued, “I’ve never had anything that good sent to me. It usually goes through so many actors before it gets to me – but it was so perfectly cast, the savage primal thing but then it turns into this beautiful father role.”

See is now available to stream on Apple TV+.