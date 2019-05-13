‘Game of Thrones’ Just Killed Two Monumental Characters Who’ve Been With Us Since the Beginning

The Game of Thrones series finale will be without two of the show’s main characters, who died in Sunday night’s penultimate episode. The Lannister twins Jaime (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey) finally met their ends during Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) sack of King’s Landing.

In the episode, Jaime got trapped among the citizens of King’s Landing before he finally reached the palace to find Cersei.

The deaths came after last week’s dramatic episode, when Daenerys made her first failed attempt to take King’s Landing. On that try, Daenerys tried to take Cersei by surprise, but she was prepared with the Scorpions on Euron’s Iron Fleet. One of her dragons was killed, and Messandei was executed.

This weekend, things went very differently. Daenerys went in with all guns blazing, using her last surviving dragon, Drogon, to wipe out Cersei’s armies at the King’s Landing wall. After Daenerys’ army stormed the gates, Cersei’s soldiers put their weapons down and the bells began to ring.

This was supposed to be a sign for Daenerys to stop fighting, but she shockingly continued onward to attack Cersei in the palace. On the way there, Daenerys continued having Drogon rain fire on the innocent citizens. That inspired the Unsullied to fight soldiers who surrendered. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wanted them to stop, but after even he had to start defending himself.

Jaime managed to get to the beach, where he found Euron just waiting to challenge him. Jaime tried to convince Euron to help him get Cersei out of the city, but he just wanted the glory of defeating Jaime instead. The two tired men fought hard, but eventually Jaime got the upper hand and defeated him. “I’m the man who killed Jaime Lannister,” Euron said with his last breath, correctly predicting what happens next.

Jaime later reunited with Cersei and they went below the castle to the Red Keep, thinking they might be safe. Cersei repeatedly told Jaime she did not want to die, and they shared one last embrace. Everything around them began to cave in and the screen turned completely black for a moment.

Fans were not happy with this ending for the characters at all.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

