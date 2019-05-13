‘Game of Thrones’ Huge Mistake in New Jaime Lannister Hand Photo Causes Fans to Skewer Them for It

Game of Thrones has another major editing mistake on its hands after Jaime Lannister’s severed right hand seemingly reappeared, and fans are not letting it go unnoticed.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Fans of the series will recall that Jaime lost his right hand in Season 3 and was gifted with a golden hand as he relearned the art of combat. Although he had been seen waving the hand in question in the air throughout “The Bells,” some sort of magic unleashed during the “last war” for the Iron Throne apparently allowed Jaime Lannister’s right hand to regrow.

I guess Jaime forgot that he lost his hand. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oEDZPc8aiG — Houston Fal (@KronicDryEye) May 13, 2019

The gaffe was noticed by fans viewing promotional images for “The Bells,” the fifth episode in the series’ eighth and final season. In one image lifted from the Lannister twins’ final moments together before the Red Keep was completely obliterated, Jaime’s golden hand was spotted swapped out for actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s real hand.

The slip up, marking just the latest in the six-episode final season, immediately sparked jokes on social media.

During this 90 minutes shit show, Jaime’s hand grow back.#GameofThrones

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jdReQGnoxP — ValverdeOut (@Mithu_72724) May 13, 2019

The pic of Jaime and Cersei where Jaime has his right hand back is absolutely hilarious and truly symbolic of how little that arc (about how much losing his hand affected him massively as a person) mattered when it came down to it like I just [kisses fingers like an Italian chef] — Boo Boo the Fool (@Tarthed) May 13, 2019

jaimes hand really grew back for cersei wow his power — natalie jaime is alive (@bllrks) May 13, 2019

Oops, looks like the Starbucks mishap was only the tip of the iceberg. Jaime’s hand magically healed in Episode 5. As if we needed any more proof D&D simply stopped caring about GoT a long time ago #gameofthrones — Giedre V (@bpgiedre) May 13, 2019

The mishap marked just the latest in Season 8, and followed just a week after Game of Thrones inadvertently gave away an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising to Starbucks after a disposable coffee cup was spotted in “The Last of the Starks.”

The cup, which wasn’t actually a Starbucks cup, was spotted sitting in front of Daenerys Targaryen during a celebration of the victory against the Night King and the Army of the Dead. The cup has since been digitally removed, though that wasn’t before it gained viral fame.

The location of King’s Landing has also come into question following Episode 4, when Daenerys and her forces approached the capital city, which appeared to be surrounded by desert rather than the sea and forests typically seen in aerial shots. Some fans have suggested that the barren landscape was a result of the long-awaited winter brought by the Night King, though many believe that the change in scenery was a major gaffe.

Game of Thrones‘ series finale will air on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.