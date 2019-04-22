‘Game of Thrones’: How to Watch and Stream the Series

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 is here, meaning that it is time to double check your HBO access, however you watch.

The biggest TV event of the decade is nearly upon us, and no one is going to want to miss it. Fortunately, when it comes to HBO, there are a whole lot of ways to get access. If you have been looking at the record-breaking response to the Season 8 trailer, the outpouring of fan theories and the avalanche of memes, you may want to make sure you can get access to the show through one of these means.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First off, of course, there is cable. HBO is a premium cable network available through most services. Even if you are going to be away from cable box between April 14 and May 19, however, you can still stream the series. Users who get HBO through their cable subscription automatically get access to the HBO Go app as well. Simply sign in on a mobile or streaming device with you cable credentials to watch, live or otherwise.

For cord-cutters, HBO also offers HBO Now. It is essentially the same service provided to HBO Go customers without the bulky cable subscription. At just $15 per month, HBO Now makes the premium network similar to Netflix or other streaming services. It is also accessible through devices like smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as mobile devices.

Of course, if you are going that route you should also consider the HBO add-on options that your existing streaming service may off. Many subscription services offer HBO’s full catalog of programming for a small additional fee.

This has a few benefits. For one thing, it consolidates those monthly bills. For another, it allows you to watch HBO through the video player of your choice. If you know, for example, that Amazon Prime Video plays best on your Amazon Fire TV, adding HBO to your Amazon Prime subscription may be your best option.

HBO can be added to Amazon Prime or Hulu for $14.99 per month. It can be added to Playstation Vue for $15 per month. Additionally, DirecTV Now offers a complete premium cable package, including HBO and other, similar networks, for $40 per month.

However you watch, tonight will be yet another installment of a groundbreaking series and mark the end of an era as Game of Thrones draws to a close. Watch episode 2 on Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.