‘Game of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Reacts to HBO Scrapping Naomi-Watts-Led Prequel

Author George R. R. Martin reacted to a confusing news day on Tuesday for his Game of Thrones universe. The author created the series in his novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, and while one new spinoff show, House of the Dragon, was announced, another was canceled. Martin responded to both announcements on his Not A Blog.

Martin was excited to give fans details on House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that has been ordered straight to series. Sadly, he also had to confirm that another was not moving forward. HBO had ordered a pilot from a Game of Thrones spinoff starring Naomi Watts, and written by Jane Goldman. While the show was never officially titled, it had the working title Bloodmoon, and Martin often referred to it as The Long Night.

“As exciting as the series order is, I would be remiss if I did not also mention the bad news,” Martin wrote. “HBO also announced that it has decided not to proceed with the other successor show we had in development.”

Martin reiterated his praise for Goldman, Watts “and a splendid cast,” as well as the premise of the show itself. The series was meant to be “set thousands of years before the either Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, and centered on the Starks and the White Walkers.”

“It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series,” Martin wrote. “Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her.”

Martin assured grumbling fans that House of the Dragon‘s success had nothing to do with Bloodmoon‘s cancellation, comparing his universe to other shared-universe franchises on TV.

“I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon,” he wrote. This was never an either/or situation. If television has room enough for multiple CSIs and CHICAGO shows… well, Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with thousands of years of history and enough tales and legends and characters for a dozen shows.”

“Heartbreaking as it is to work for years on a pilot, to pour your blood and sweat and tears into it, and have it come to nought, it’s not at all uncommon,” he went on. “I know Jane and her team are feeling the disappointment just now, and they have all my sympathy… with my thanks for all their hard work, and my good wishes for whatever they do next.”

Fans were shocked when reports emerged that Bloodmoon was canceled on Tuesday. According to Deadline, the news first came from insiders on the production, who said that Goldman herself had been emailing people to warn them that the series was dead. HBO had ordered a pricey pilot for Bloodmoon, which filmed on some of Game of Thrones‘ old sets. It was the only one of five spinoffs committed to camera, so fans thought it was safe to say it would go to series.

Hours later, HBO announced that House of the Dragon would go straight to series instead. Based on Martin’s post, it sounds like the show will be set about 200 years before Game of Thrones during the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

