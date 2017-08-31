‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Is Most-Watched Episode in HBO History

Just as often as Cersei Lannister breaks promises, Game of Thrones breaks HBO viewership records.

The Season 7 finale of the epic fantasy series if officially the most-watched episode in the history of the premium cable network. According to EW, 12.1 million people tuned in to watch the episode.

Game of Thrones broke the record on four separate occasions this season. Two weeks ago,”Eastwatch” was the most-watched episode for the network with 10.7 million viewers. The week before that, the record was set with 10.2 million, up from the previous record of 10.1 million, set by the Season 7 premiere.

This finale marks a 13 percent rise in viewers from the previous record, and a 36 percent increase from the Season 6 finale.

A lot of people tune in to Game of Thrones as it airs, but even more hop on during the week. When you factor in all of the different on-demand viewings, each episode this season has averaged just under 31 million viewers.

When Season 8 eventually airs on HBO, it’s easy to think that these records will be shattered once again.