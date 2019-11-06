‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Want Lady Gaga in ‘House of the Dragon’ Spinoff

Die hard fans of Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire have already begun fan-casting HBO’s new spinoff, House of the Dragon. The show will be set about 200 years before the main series, and will center around House Targaryen, meaning that it will need a lot of blonde-haired performers. One top contender is Lady Gaga.

House of the Dragon is based on author George R. R. Martin’s latest book, Fire and Blood. It is a fictional history book recounting the first half of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. This means that most of the main characters will look like Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) — silvery-blonde hair, pale skin, classical features and perhaps even purple eyes, as they have in the books.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This narrows down the pool for fan-casting speculation a lot, and social media users dutifully got right to work. One of the first big contenders out of the gate was singer and A Star is Born actress Lady Gaga.

#Gaga4Visenya campaign starts here folks! Those angular, chiseled features are perfect. Plus who can pull of untouchable, haughty authority like Gaga https://t.co/vtTQcJ8ZAD — Lucifer means Lightbringer (@thedragonLML) October 30, 2019

Soon after House of the Dragon was announced, fans hoped to see Gaga playing Queen Visenya, one of the original three Targaryen siblings to conquer Westeros. Visenya is a fierce warrior, a dragon-rider and is rumored to be a powerful sorceress as well. The role would have given Gaga plenty of dramatic, flamboyant moments on screen.

Sadly, we can say with some certainty that Visenya will not be in the new show. After the announcement, Martin made a blog post that all but confirmed House of the Dragon will not be about Aegon’s Conquest of Westeros. Instead, it will be set around 120 years later, in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

This still leaves lots of great roles for Hollywood’s favorite blondies, including Gaga if she wants it. The show will need a Rhaenyra Targaryen — the fierce princess who was named the heir to the throne by her father, and has to fight male claimants for it nonetheless. There is also her primary opponent, the Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, and plenty of other characters to choose from.

There are other actors to choose from as well. In forums and discussions online, fans are floating names like Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Jude Law and even Naomi Watts. While the show will definitely have more Targaryens than Game of Thrones did, there are still plenty of roles for non-blonde actors as well, so be on the look-out for Stark and Baratheon types.

There are some fans who are vying for unknown actors, feeling that the new show should follow its predecessor’s template and raise up new talent rather than spending money on existing stars. It all depends on how the show approaches the source material and which characters take center stage.

Check back on PopCulture.com for updates on House of the Dragon and all things Game of Thrones.