‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Were Torn Inside Over the Major Death in the Series Finale

The biggest shocker in the Game of Thrones series finale was the death of one major character before everything was settled on who would be the next leader of Westeros. The way the death played out surprised viewers at home.

Warning! Spoilers for the Game of Thrones Series Finale follow!

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the finale, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after learning the full magnitude of the destruction she brought to King’s Landing. He did not want to do it, even after Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) told him there was no way Dany would suddenly stop war in the name of freeing other peoples. But as Jon left Tyrion’s prison cell, Tyrion reminded him that Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) would be in great danger because they know Jon’s true identity.

This was just true sadism, what they did to Dany. It wasn’t even done WELL. They just didn’t give a fuck. #GameOfThrones — ~✨Ashley 👊🏽✊🏽 (@SmoakandWest) May 20, 2019

Jon reluctantly visited Dany, who stood in front of the Iron Throne. Before she could sit on it, Jon stopped her and told her all the violence was not necessary. She disagreed, but the two embraced anyway and kissed.

As they did so, Jon stuck a knife into Dany and she died. The dragon Drogon set the Iron Throne on fire, as blood ran from Dany’s face.

Fans at home were stunned by the development.

I mean it started strong but as soon as they killed Dany, meh #GameOfThrones — Lux “Valkyrie Stan” Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) May 20, 2019

Worst Season Finale Ever: #GameOfThrones @hbo Dany Dies! The show is dead. — evernever (@evernev04130745) May 20, 2019

THE END!! Seriously Jon,Dany and the entire series deserves some better Ending.Brilliant show spoiled by some bakwaas writing! #GameofThrones — Anudeep (@tweet_srt) May 20, 2019

One fan suggested Dany’s death was the best twist in the entire finale.

#GameofThrones what a terrible ending. Nice twist on how Dany is killed, but nothing else.looks like they couldn’t be bothered with writing anything at all.#GOTseason8sucked — Anil Rege (@anilrege1) May 20, 2019

Another person was so “freaking angry” over how Dany died.

While Game of Thrones is now over, HBO is working with A Song of Ice And Fire novelist George R.R. Martin on another project. The network is developing a prequel series set thousands of years before Game of Thrones.

Photo credit: HBO