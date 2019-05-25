‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Stunned Over Major Spoiler to Series Finale in Season 1 Poster

Game of Thrones may have aired its monumental series finale on May 19, but social media is still talking days later with many now stunned over a major spoiler that might have leaked during promotion for the show’s first season.

In the days following the Season 8 finale, fans of the HBO series have taken to Twitter with a theory that has many convinced the identity of the eventual ruler of Westeros was first revealed in a promotional poster that teasingly previewed the first season of the beloved fantasy drama.

In the poster, Stark family patriarch, Ned (Sean Bean) is seen sitting on the Iron Throne and to his right is what many speculate is a raven — although, some also seemingly suggested it was a crow.

While Ned might have died in Season 1, the fact that a Stark is on the throne is one theory that posits the end results of a family member ruling. However, the most subtle and photographic tease ties into the results of the Season 8 finale, where Ned’s son Bran Stark, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, becomes ruler and takes control of all six kingdoms. Meanwhile his sister, Sansa Stark reigns over Winterfell as Queen in the North, keeping its territory independent.

Of course, many will argue that Bran didn’t actually attain the Iron Throne that his father sat on in the Season 1 poster as it was obliterated by Daenerys Targaryen‘s (Emilia Clarke) last surviving dragon, Drogon, as a result of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killing her.

Fans took to social media to share their surprise over the eyebrow raising revelation with a number of reactions.

“UUUUUH … THE THREE EYED RAVEN….IN THE SEASON 1 PROMO POSTER… HAVE THEY KNOWN WHO GETS THE IRON THRONE SINCE THE BEGINNING?? IM GOING TO BED. GOOD NIGHT,” wrote one fan.

“Please tell me this poster from Season 1 is just a coincidence,” added another, with one echoing the sentiment with a single mind-blowing emoji.

“Anyone else just notice the raven on Ned’s right from the season one poster??? Raven + Ned Stark on the Iron Throne = Bran Stark. It was in front of us THE WHOLE TIME,” a fan enthused.

“Look who is also sitting on the throne with Ned in the season 1 poster.. probably just a coincidence but still interesting,” another fan wrote.

“It was right in front of everyone the whole time… this is the GoT poster from season 1. Notice the raven on the left side,” added another with the mind-blowing emoji.

While fans might have been divided over the finale, their upset is no measure to its record-breaking viewership numbers.

The final episode of Game of Thrones, titled “The Iron Throne,” was the highest-rated installment of the entire series. According to a press release from the network, it broke its own series record for multi-platform, viewers, which includes fans watching on cable or streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now.

The episode broke HBO’s record for most-watched telecast as well, with 13.6 million people watching live at 9 p.m. The network’s previous best came in 2002 with the Season 4 premiere of The Sopranos, which was watched by 13.4 million people.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available now on HBO.