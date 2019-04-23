‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Stopped in Their Tracks After Sophie Turner Posts NSFW Video About That Arya Scene

Game of Thrones fans have been stopped dead in their tracks after Sophie Turner posted a NSFW video about that Arya scene from this week’s episode.

In the clip, Turner makes a joke about the notorious sex scene from Sunday night’s episode coincidentally taking place on Easter, saying, “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that p—.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans are going crazy for the joke, and taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

Sophie Turner bringing the tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/ragG7oKh7S — Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) April 22, 2019

“A little piece of wildling on our queen of Winterfell LMAO,” one person joked.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” another fan commented.

“Wait what? Is this your Lady of Winterfell?” someone else quipped.

“I love how she tagged Maisie,” one other user said, noting how in her original post on Instagram, Turner tagged Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams in her post.

The infamous scene in question, featured Arya and Gendry engaging in a very surprising moment of passion that fans did not see coming.

Following the episode’s airing, Entertainment Weekly shared an interview with Williams and Turner, wherein the two spoke about the moment, which was Williams’ first ever lovemaking scene.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?‘” Turner recalled. “And she’s like, ‘I’m midway through Episode 1.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy.”

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” she then added, explaining that series showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have sent out fake scripts as a joke in the past. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t done that this year.’ Oh f—!”

#GameofThrones

Arya: I know Death *throws knife*. He’s got many faces *throws knife*. I look forward to seeing this one *throws knife*. Gendry: pic.twitter.com/1zlwQqLGY4 — woa (@notashkybadong) April 23, 2019

While is was certainly an unusual new experience for Williams, she elaborated on why she understood why it was an important scene to film.

“This may be is a moment where Arya accepts death tomorrow, which she never does — ‘Not Today,’” she stated. “So it was that moment where she says, ‘We’re probably going to die tomorrow, I want to know what this feels like before that happens.’ It’s interesting to see Arya be a bit more human, speak more normally about things people are scared of.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.