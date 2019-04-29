‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Rip Daenerys for ‘Friend-Zoning’ Character Until His Death

There were plenty of emotional scenes in Sunday night’s Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones, including the death of Ser Jorah Mormont. While Daenerys Targaryen held him in her arms and cried for him, her “friend-zoning” him until his last breath shocked several fans at home.

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

In the last moments of “The Long Night,” Jorah (Iain Glen) made one last heroic sacrifice to save the woman he loves, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). They spent almost every moment together since Jorah swore to protect her, and he finally completed the mission.

“From the very first time we met him, he was with Daeny, and from that time, he’s been mostly by her side,” co-showrunner David Benioff said in HBO’s “Inside the Episode” video. “Part of Jorah’s tragedy is that he was in love with a woman who couldn’t love him back, but he’s accepted that for quite a long time. At the same time, he was going to fight for her as long a he could and as well as he could”

“There’d never been a moment where she needed someone more to fight to protect her than this moment,” co-showrunner D.B. Weiss added. “And if he could’ve chosen a way to die, this is how we’ve chosen to die. So it was something we thought would be powerful to give him.”

Even after dying for her, Daenerys still did not even kiss him in his last moment of life. She cried over him, but for some fans, it was not enough.

“Daenerys not even kissing Jorah as he lay dying in her arms is so f– funny to me like ;hey buddy I know you’re dying I just wanted to let you know I really do love you… as a friend,’” one fan wrote.

Jorah (dying, blood spitting out of his mouth): “I….I love you Khaleesi” Dany: “You’re such a good friend” — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) April 29, 2019

“I wish Daeny would have just said a quick thank you so Jorah can rest peacefully. Maybe even a kiss on the cheek????????? The cruelty….” another complained.

“Jorah was near death and staring at Daenerys the whole time like he was expecting a kiss. Cold world,” another wrote.

While Jorah did not get that kiss from the Khaleesi, Glen told Esquire he was happy with how his story unfolded.

Although Jorah never got the kiss he wanted, he still died in the arms of the woman he loved 😥 #JorahMormont @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/t5hYqJI4uj — Rachel (@rachelwasbetter) April 29, 2019

“I felt like a kid, coming into set and seeing some huge, monumental f– castle—and arriving at bases with so many vehicles, so many extras, so many horses,” Glen told the magazine. “There’s a side to that which is just really thrilling.”

Glen also said he was “proud” of the series and being a part of it.

Jorah tryna sneak in a kiss before he died pic.twitter.com/mSy0QvQY99 — Pastor Chinks (@PastorChinks) April 29, 2019

“You can walk around thinking, ‘Didn’t you see my Hamlet?’ or ‘Where were you when I did Henry VI at the Royal Theater Company?’ but you’re wasting your time,” he said. “[Thrones] is kind of the Holy Grail, to be critically approved but have a massive following? That’s the ticket.”

Game of Thrones airs Sudnays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

