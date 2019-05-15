‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Almost Missed One Character’s Attempt to Poison Daenerys in Season 8, Episode 5

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5, "The Bells," was so full of action and major twists that many fans missed an important moment involving Lord Varys and his determination to stop Daenerys Targaryen before she descended into madness.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

As the hints of Daenerys beginning to lose her sanity began to become more prominent, and after having a discussion to overthrew her in favor of Jon Snow with Tyrion Lannister in "The Last of the Starks," Lord Varys, Master of Whispers and Protector of the Realms, made a last ditch effort to protect the innocent.

In a short scene that was overlooked by many in "The Bells," Varys was seen discussing the Mother of Dragons' eating habits, or lack thereof, with a kitchen girl named Martha.

"She won't eat," Martha told Varys.

"We'll try again at supper," he said.

"I think they're watching me," Martha replied, referring to Daenerys' soldiers.

"Of course they are. That's their job. What have I told you, Martha?" he asked.

"The bigger the risk, the bigger reward," the girl replied.

Although not said in full, given Varys' determination to prevent madness from sweeping over the realms once more, the subtle context of the conversation seemed to allude to the fact that Varys was attempting to poison Daenerys with the help of Martha.

Such a case was even referred to back in Season 1 during a conversation Ned Stark, who was attempting to piece together the death of Jon Arryn, and Grand Master Pycelle.

"I've heard it said that poison is a woman's weapon," Ned said.

"Yes, women, cravens, and eunuchs," Pycelle responded. "Did you know that Lord Varys is a eunuch?"

Rewatching and Varys was def trying to poison Dany. She foiled him by not eating #GameofThrones — Sharona✌️Smiles (@SharonaSZN) May 13, 2019

So.... everyone else got this too right ?? Lord Varys was having Martha the little kitchen girl poison Danys food. She was nervous the guards were watching her, he reassured her by “Greater the risk, greater the reward“ #GamefThrones #GOT #HBO pic.twitter.com/QrigC5t7ON — Jessy Jess (@jessnicosia) May 13, 2019

Unfortunately, as fans know, Lord Varys' plan never came to fruition, as Daenerys learned of his deception before Martha could ever successfully deliver the food laced with poison, and the Spider was executed on the shores of Dragonstone via Drogon.

Varys' failure to complete his mission, coupled with Tyrion and even Jon Snow's failure to acknowledge the withering state of Daenerys, ultimately led to one of the deadliest battle to ever play out on the series as the Breaker of Chains unleashed her rage on King's Landing and the thousands of innocents living within its walls.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.