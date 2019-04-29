‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Mad They Can’t See Anything During Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones fans felt like they were actually members of the Night Watch while trying to watch the epic Battle of Winterfell, which took place entirely at night. Many fans took to Twitter to complain about just how dark the whole episode is.

During the first 20 minutes, it became clear that no part of this major battle would be taking part during the day. Even though past episodes have shown that the eternal winter that makes life in Winterfell difficult did not completely block out the sun, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss decided to have everything happen at midnight.

me trying to see where are the white walkers in this freaking dark scene #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mQnwt86CdQ — captain 𝕖𝕞𝕖 ✵ (@itsemezing) April 29, 2019

The common complaints made it clear that this was not just an isolated issue that depended on how people set their televisions. As the episode continued, the only bit of light came from the flame-lit swords and the fire-breathing dragons.

this episode of #GameOfThrones is dark af, I could barely see shit pic.twitter.com/lupbswKMH7 — germery (@smoaksqueen) April 29, 2019

The episode was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the acclaimed Season 6 episode “Battle of the Bastards” episode. He also helmed “The Winds of Winter” in Season 6, and the Season 5 episodes “The Gift” and “Hardhome.” Sapochnik also directed the fifth episode of Season 8, which airs on May 12.

They must think we have bat vision or some shit but unfortunately I still can’t see in the dark #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZG7ybrz8XT — Valentina ☕️ (@ValsCappuccino) April 29, 2019

Between how dark it is and how smokey/dusty/snowy it is, this is not a great viewing experience #GameOfThrones #GoT #BattleOfWinterfell — With Courteous Passion, Nic (@CloneNic) April 29, 2019

This is also the first episode of the season written by Benioff and Weiss, who wrote the last four. The duo also directed the series finale.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. There are only three episodes left after this weekend.

