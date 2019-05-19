‘Game of Thrones’: Fans Have Jokes About Canceling HBO After Series Finale

Game of Thrones is coming to an end on Sunday night, and fans are ready to break up with HBO once the final credits start rolling. At least, that’s what they’re saying online.

Ahead of the premiere of Season 8, episode 6 on HBO, a Reddit thread called “My watch has ended” started gaining traction on the Internet. The thread began with a meme, suggesting the poster planned to end their HBO subscription after the episode. Before long, other fans started chiming in about their plans, with many agreeing that they would be done with the premium television network once Game of Thrones was over.

A number of longtime Game of Thrones fans appeared to agree, but some said they’d already gotten hooked on other HBO original series’, like Chernobyl, and Barry, or were looking forward to ones set to premiere down the line.

“Yesssss however if you cancel at 15 a month then come back to it in 3 months or show those shows will be there and you can rewatch them all rather than watch them sooner for 45,” one Reddit user pointed out.

“That’s how they get you!,” another wrote. “I was going to cancel after tonight as well, but Chernobyl is too damn good. Watchmen looks very promising too. So long as quality keeps steadily streaming in, I’ll keep it. But any lapses, it’s gone.”

“I [don’t know] if I’m gonna cancel right away. I started watching Chernobyl and it’s really good,” a third Redditor wrote.

Twitter saw similar discussions picking up steam ahead of the Game of Thrones premiere. One user jokingly asked, “Everyone ready to cancel your [HBO] subscription tonight?”

Don’t know how many people will cancel their HBO subscription after #GOT ends tommorow? — n. (@Ravi__a) May 19, 2019

Must remember to watch GoT then cancel hbo before tomorrow night !! 🐉 ✔️ — Game All Nite 🌙 Chris 🔜 Origins @Capstone (@gameallniteshow) May 19, 2019

everybody is ready to cancel HBO after tonight 🎉 pic.twitter.com/coZRQUWHFt — W N D R S O U L ☁ (@wndrsoul) May 19, 2019

HBO hasn’t addressed the calls for cancellation. It may, however, if enough people pull out. According to CNBC, the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones alone was watched by about 18.4 million people. That suggests that HBO could take a significant hit if subscribers only their for the fantasy series cancel their subscriptions.

There has been a significant amount of dissatisfaction among viewers with the final season of Game of Thrones. A petition popped up on Change.Org calling for the network to rewrite the entire season with different writers. The creator wrote that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves “woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” The initial goal was to get 1,500,000 signatures. As of this writing, it had more than 1 million supporters and was growing rapidly.

The Game of Thrones finale will air on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.