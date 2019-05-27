‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Getting Emotional Over Kit Harington’s Finale Reaction in ‘The Last Watch’ Doc

The Game of Thrones finale might have been a divisive ending for fans, but they were reunited by the pure emotion seen on Kit Harington‘s face as he read how Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen in footage shown during The Last Watch.

Since Game of Thrones ended last week, HBO aired the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Sunday, showing fans how the final six episodes of the series were put together.

One part of the documentary included footage from the first table read, where Harington and Emilia Clarke learned for the first time how Dany would die. As one of the show staffers read the scene aloud, Harington visibly teared up. Clarke, sitting directly across the table, looked stunned.

After seeing the scene, fans rushed to Twitter, where they aired their emotions.

“Is it weird that I got more emotional watching Kit’s reaction to finding out Jon kills Dany than I did seeing Jon actually kill Dany?” one fan wrote.

“The cast crying at the final read through of Thrones is killing my heart and soul,” another wrote.

During the Game of Thrones series finale, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) convinced Jon that he needed to kill Dany after she killed thousands of innocents during the sack of King’s Landing. Jon did not want to do it, but when Tyrion reminded him that his sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) would be in danger because they also knew Jon’s true lineage, he finally chose to do it.

Jon went to the Iron Throne room, where he confronted Dany about the unnecessary deaths. Dany said it was all for the greater good, giving Jon a chance to let her get her guard down. He kissed her, but put a knife through her chest. Drogon then swooped in, melted the Iron Throne and picked up Dany’s body before flying from King’s Landing.

Dany’s sudden character shift was criticized by fans, leading some to even create a petition calling for HBO to remake the season. But others noted there were hints in Dany’s past that she might ultimately become a mad queen.

“I think it’s going to divide. But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly in an interview before the finale aired. “So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”

