‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 5 New Photos Revealed

New photos from Game of Thrones Episode 5 have just been revealed, and they give fans a first look at what happens next on the hit series.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Spoilers Ahead!

After the epic Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3, it seems this new episode is poised to deliver another big battle.

We also have the events of Episode 4 to consider, with the loss of two characters close to Daenerys that will surely drive her to seek vengeance against Cersei.

Below, you will find some new images from the upcoming penultimate episode of Game of Thrones, which will directly into the series finale.

The Shore

In the first photo, we seen Jon Snow landing on a shore somewhere; possibly the Iron Islands.

Beside him walks Varys, who after all these years may still be conniving behind everyone’s back.

Hopefully the next two episodes will reveal his true nature, for better or worse.

Daenerys Targaryen

While Episode 3 from this season saw a number of notable characters die, Episode 4 only took two from us.

However, both of them were close to Dany, as one was her handmaiden/adviser Missandei, and the other was her dragon Rhaegal.

The above photo from Episode 5 seems to show the Breaker of Chains mourning her losses.

Cersei’s Army

Jon and Dany travelled to King’s Landing with the intent to seek a surrender from Cersei, but likely expecting that they would not receive it.

Rather than throwing in the towel, Cersei had Missandei murdered in front of Dany, Grey Worm, and most of Dany’s army.

It seems like a safe bet that Grey Worm will be ready to lead the Unsullied into battle against Cersei’s Army.

Euron Greyjoy

After murdering his brother, and the trying to murder his nephew and niece, Euron Greyjoy has now sided with Cersei.

He is the man responsible for the death of Rhaegal, and the look on his face in this photo seems as if he’s about to meet his reckoning for it.

Facing the Enemy

With Cersei’s kingdom heavily protected, Daenerys’ army is going to have real challenge ahead of them.

They are already down to only one dragon, and the Battle of Winterfell left them with significantly less soldiers.

Cersei Lannister

Cersei has always been a crafty, clever, and merciless individual, but her smugness has grown into an indisputable cruelty.

While there is no way to no for sure, it seems likely that she will not be one of the characters to make it out of the show alive.

Especially now that she’s made things personal between her and Daenerys.

Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, on HBO.