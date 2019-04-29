‘Game of Thrones’: Episode 4 Trailer Hints at Big Plans for Arya and Gendry

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is over, the preview for Game of Thrones‘ next episode shows two characters getting in a celebratory mood.

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3

In this weekend’s episode, both Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) managed to survive the Battle of Winterfell. Arya was even the hero of the day, killing the Night King by leaping towards him. He grabbed her by the throat, but she let go of her dagger, then picked it up in mid-air to stab the Night King in his stomach. That led every White Walker in the Army of the Dead to suddenly shatter, and Westeros was saved.

In the preview for Episode 4, Gendry and Arya are briefly seen kissing in one shot, while Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) prepares to bring her forces into King’s Landing to face Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to take over the Iron Throne.

“We have won the great war. Now we will win the last war,” Daenerys said in the trailer. “We’ll rip her out root and stem.”

As we saw in last week’s episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Arya chose to spend her last night before the big battle with Gendry.

“We’re probably going to die soon,” she told him as she pushed him onto a bed. “I want to know what it’s like before that happens.”

“For us, what was interesting about this episode was that this is our last night together, and I think everyone would face the end in different ways,” co-showrunner David Benioff explained in HBO’s “Inside the Episode” segment. “Some characters want to make love for the first time because they’ve never done it before, and other characters who are getting drunk and singing songs.”

Benioff continued, “Everyone faces [the end of the world] in different ways, but they’re all facing it and that’s why this episode was so important to us because it’s all these characters that we’ve been following for so long and now they’re facing a common enemy.”

As for the surprise ending of the Battle of Winterfell, Williams told Entertainment Weekly it was “unbelievably exciting” to film. However, she had some misgivings, thinking that maybe Jon Snow (Kit Harington) should have done the deed.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams told EW. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

The end of the Battle of Winterfell marks the end of Season 8’s first half, so there are only three episodes left of the series. New episodes air on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

