Departed ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Members Returning for Reunion Special

A Game of Thrones reunion special is on the way, as former star Sean Bean revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Bean played the heroic Warden of the North Ned Stark in season 1 of the fantasy drama. His death at the end of the season was one of the greatest plot twists of the entire series, but he has apparently stepped back into the role one last time. Bean confirmed that he took part in a one-off Game of Thrones reunion special, filmed earlier this year in Belfast.

“They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast,” he said, “and [Conan O’Brien] kind of hosted the evening.”

The special was reportedly centered around the big series finale. Bean said that O’Brien served as host, and it was a treat to see all of his old co-stars back together again.

“Conan O’Brien did this thing, it was the last episode, so we all got together,” Bean said. “It’s funny with work, you don’t really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It’s just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it’s just the same, we pick up where we left off last time.”

As a report by Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Jason Momoa also made headlines for a set visit in Belfast earlier this year. Momoa played the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in the first season, which ultimately became a stepping stone to his new role as the titular DC Comics superhero in Aquaman. At the time, Momoa was reportedly just visiting his old friends, though some are now speculating that this was when the reunion was filmed.

Bean spoke about a number of projects in his interview, though he addressed his two most iconic roles as the Stark patriarch and Boromir in Lord of The Rings. He said that he would take part in one of the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, if the project was right.

“I think if the quality was maintained. You know, the kind of thought behind it, if it didn’t look as though it was an add-on just to capitalize on earlier success,” he said.

As for Lord of the Rings, he said that he would leave that project to a younger generation of actors, since he himself has been out of Middle Earth for 20 years.



Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to premiere some time in the first half of 2019 on HBO.

Photo Credit: HBO