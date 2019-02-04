Bud Light Debuts ‘Game of Thrones’ Crossover Ad During Super Bowl 2019

Bud Light debuts a surprise Game of Thrones crossover commercial during Super Bowl 2019, and it is brutal.

The ad features the fictional Bud Knight in a joust for the kingdom, but as he boldly gallops toward his opponent, he is shockingly defeated.

As he lies motionless on the ground, his challenger appears overhead, and we see that it is Game of Thrones’ Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane, who then proceeds to crush the Bud Knight’s helmet in as onlookers gasp in horror.

The moment is meant to refer back to The Mountain’s battle with Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of HBO’s epic fantasy series, wherein he killed his foe in the same manner.

After viciously murdering the Bud Knight, The Mountain stands to discover a shadow being cast over the kingdom.

The shadow turn out to be a large dragon that then destroys the entire city with fire.

Fans of both Game of Thrones and Bud Light have been commenting on the new ad, with most expressing how much they love the crossover.

“Does the bud knight come back as a white walker???” one fan jokingly asked, while someone else quipped, “how is bud light currently producing more game of thrones content than george r.r. martin?”

Not ending that Bud Light/Game of Thrones crossover spot with DRINKARYS was a fail. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/9o8JNrqoqh — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 4, 2019

The ad serves as both a commercial for Bud Light, as well as a trailer of sorts for the final season of Game of Thrones.

In a previous interview, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington shared his feelings on the series’ finale, saying that he is “maybe not happy, but very satisfied.”

“It’s like when you finish a book, you’re not happy it’s over are you? You don’t finish a good book and say, ‘I’m happy I finished that.’ But you have this grief that it’s over, and it’s exactly same with nine years doing this show,” the Jon Snow actor explained. “No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there’s always this bit of you that’s like, ‘Oh’; there’s this loss around it.”

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” Harington later added. “I think it’s going to be extraordinary; hopefully it’ll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might.”

The final season of Game of Thrones (Season 8) begins in April — concluding in May — and will consist of six episodes.