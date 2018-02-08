‘Game of Thrones’ Benjen Stark Is Mysteriously Hunky in Real Life

Game of Thrones fans said goodbye to Benjen Stark during season seven’s penultimate episode “Beyond the Wall”, meaning we’ll never see those long locks or mysterious scar again.

Though he sacrificed himself to save the ultimate GoT heartthrob Jon Snow, we will miss that occasional appearance the First Ranger of the Night’s Watch always seemed to make at exactly the right moment. We’ll never forget how Stark’s oddly sexy vibe matched perfectly with this mysterious, wise, seemingly misunderstood demeanor.

See evidence below:

While some GoT characters look nothing like the actors who portay them, Stark and his real-life counterpart Joseph Mawle aren’t all that different.

Though the scar is missing, it’s easy to recognize those striking eyes and chiseled features.

See Mawle out of his hefty layers and fur:

Different role, same hunky guy. He’ll be missed by Thrones fans!

But the wild character and actor comparisons don’t stop here; keep reading to see some of the wildest transformations the GoT team executes for some of your favorite characters.

Sandor Clegane, ‘The Hound’

‘The Hound’ is unmistakable with his massive scars and giant stature. His actor Rory McCann, however, boasts no such deformity and has no wavy brown hair.

What they lack in physical likeness, McCann and Clegane make up for in demeanor (sort of). The 48-year-old actor is known for living a transient, solitary lifestyle, just as The Hound opts to spend much of his time alone. In fact, while filming for GoT in Iceland, McCann enjoyed the remote location so much, he decided to live there for a year.

Lord Varys

Lordy Varys is perhaps most well known amongst fans for his shaved head, so actor Conleth Hill looks unrecognizable from his character.

“It’s funny, because I wasn’t bald for 47 years before I did this, so [my hair] is normal to me,” Hill said while talking with Business Insider. “But other people get freaked out by the hair.”

We can see why!

Olenna Tyrell

Lady Olenna Tyrell may have been sentenced to death by Queen Cersei earlier in season seven, but she claimed revenge by revealing she orchestrated the death of Cersei’s son Joffrey in season 4.

Though we’ll miss Olenna’s schemes and side grin, she lives on in legendary actress Diane Rigg. As the Google searches for Rigg spiked just after her character’s death, fans started to realize that the 79-year-old actress looks quite different from her character once she’s out of costume.

She may be missing Olenna’s massive headgear, but the bangs suit her just as well.

As we count down to the final episodes of Game of Thrones, check out all the coverage of the year's hottest show here!