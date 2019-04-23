‘Game of Thrones’: Arya and Gendry Just Hooked up, and No One Was Ready

The second episode of Game of Thrones final season didn’t pack in much action, saving that for the highly-anticipated third episode, but it did have a few moments that got fans talking.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 2 ahead.

The biggest — and somewhat unexpected — was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) tossing aside her quest for revenge to jump into bed with Gendry (Joe Dempsie), the bastard son of late King Robert Baratheon.

While the pair have had a playful relationship in the past, rekindling it with their reunion in the first episode, the threat of death from the White Walkers seems to be enough to cast aside any shyness and open the path for true feelings to be expressed.

As many fans pointed out, it was the first time for Arya Stark on the show and a side of the character we had not gotten to see before. It also seems to be a first for Maisie Williams, who has spent more time shedding blood as her character on the show than showing any romantic feelings.

The moment in question also comes shortly after Arya’s reunion with The Hound, likely the closest male relationship she’s had on the show apart from Gendry — and for different reasons.

If anything, fans had plenty to say about the moment mixed in with a lot of shock and questions about what it means for the next episode.

Giving the Fans What They Want!

Arya to Gendry: We are probably going to die soon, I want to know what it’s like before that happens.



We to Arya: We also wanted to see this before the season had ended. Turns out Gendry really is a lucky bastard. #TeamGendry #GameOfThrones — Hamza Khan (@hamzakhn46) April 21, 2019

For many fans, this is one of the moments they’ve been wanting to see since earlier in the series. That might sound a little creepy, but it is less about the sexual nature and more about seeing a girl step into adulthood. The completion of a journey, except with a little death and blood involved.

Not everybody is on board with this, though.

I Am Woman!

Our dear Arya Stark is now a WOMAN…



😊😊😊😊#GameofThrones — Olashile Abayomi-Wealth (@FireOFola) April 21, 2019

But the folks who are on board with it let it be known that Arya has grown so much since season one. She is a woman now and she knows what she wants. If death is knocking at the door, she wants to experience it all before the cold takes Winterfell.

That’s not too long too given what we see at the end of the episode.

Taking Charge…

Arya taught us all a great lesson: take. Charge!!!!!!! #GoT pic.twitter.com/jV3pwDgNtN — Cindí Noir (@Ebony_QT) April 22, 2019

The moment had quite a few actually cheering from the stands due to Arya taking charge and “taking her shot” with Gendry. Untimely death and the possibility of becoming an ice zombie on the horizon? Screw it. Let’s have fun.

Kobe Bryant is the perfect comparison because he would thrive in this situation.

Arya is out control she is out here shooting her shot like Kobe in the finals #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/gG3wtjZEVd — balbi🦊 (@camus2305) April 22, 2019

A Little Bit Weird to See…

Watching Arya Stark getting freaky is weird 🙄.#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bWt6waDNxx — Mawande Don Nzama (@MawandeDonNzama) April 21, 2019

Other fans felt it was all a bit weird, on a personal and a story level. This is a girl we’ve basically watched grow up in front of us on television, baring it all for a sex scene in the final season of a series that doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to its female characters.

Also, on a story level, it’s just a strange one. Even if it is hinted at back in the earlier seasons, why pigeonhole it in here. Will this end up happening in the books too, where Arya hasn’t been aged as much as she was for the television series?.

A Taste of Shock!

Nobody was prepared when it hit the screen, that’s for sure. Judging just from these two reactions, some folks had to rush off directly to church in order to clean off this filth and replace it with something else.

Gendry and Miss Arya Stark , I … pic.twitter.com/5vB3cAVeta — CAMERAH (@spiritbomb) April 22, 2019

Why Would You Do This!?

Arya: We’re probably going to die soon… I want to know what it’s like before that happens



Me:#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/y5SKxU6Bnb — medusa. (@kashmirikuthi) April 22, 2019

And the oddest reactions are the people who want to treat the young woman who has killed numerous people, including the entire male wing of House Frey, like she’s an innocent babe. She is a trained assassin!

The Series Can End Now…

At least Arya Stark didn’t die as a Virgin. I’m okay with whatever the ending of @GameOfThrones Will be. — Khal Drogo (@FAHDED14) April 21, 2019

A few were just happy to see she didn’t end up dying as a murderous little virgin. She might have plenty of blood on her hands from the entire run of the series, but she has made it. She’s back with her family, has broken past the virgin wall and can firmly say she’s experienced more than most do in life.

This is especially true in Westeros where some babies were turned into White Walkers and a lot of other people have been burned alive via dragons and wildfire.

A Little Mood Music!

And finally, it wouldn’t be a sex scene without a little mood music. Give us that loving sound and let the night take you away, Arya and Gendry.

No need to be subtle when there are tons of zombies just up the road ready to pop in and ruin everybody’s lives.