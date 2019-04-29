‘Game of Thrones’: Alfie Allen Pays Tribute to His Character Theon With Heartbreaking Photo

Alfie Allen is paying tribute to his character Theon Greyjoy following the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

As winter finally fell on the battlements of Winterfell, many characters fell in an effort to prevent an endless winter, and among them was Theon Greyjoy, who took a spear to his chest from the Night King while protecting Bran Stark, the Three-Eyed Raven.

After his time on the series officially came to an end, Allen took to Instagram to mourn Theon’s loss, sharing a photo of the very battle armor his character was wearing as he took his final breath.

The photo, captioned only with a broken heart emoji, prompted hundreds of messages to fill the comments section including a number of heartfelt words from Allen’s Game of Thrones co-stars.

“Alfie…wow…An incredible character you have created. I have loved every minute of Theon’s storyline, because of your beautiful work,” Pilou Asbæk, who portrays Euron Greyjoy, wrote. “From the bottom of my heart THANKS. It’s a been a true pleasure and I’m proud to call you my friend!”

“I love you!” Brienne of Tarth actress Gwendoline Christie commented.

Theon’s death and Allen’s post also had a number of fans sounding off, many praising the redemption arc the character had concluded with after having initially betrayed the Starks.

“Theon: most fully developed character played by the most talented and under appreciated actor in the entire show,” one fan wrote.

“Theon was a true hero, he saved his sister, he saved Sansa and then he saved Bran till the end,” another added. “He taught us all that we can make mistakes but still write our wrongs, Thankyou Alfie for bringing us the character of Theon and taking us on his journey.”

Allen isn’t the only GoT actor paying their respects to Theon online. Following the episode, Sophie Tuner took to Instagram to mourn the character’s loss.

View this post on Instagram To Alfie and to Theon…. “You’re a good man” A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 29, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

“To Alfie and to Theon…. ‘You’re a good man,’” she captioned a photo of Theon, quoting the final words that Theon heard before his death.

Turner’s character, Sansa Stark notably shared a heartwarming moment with Theon in this season’s second episode, embracing him as he returned to Winterfell to fight for the North.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.