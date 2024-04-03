'Game of Thrones' Star Alfie Allen Chooses a Side for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

The trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 demanded that all fans choose a side in the upcoming civil war, and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen did not hesitate. The actor commented a green circle emoji on one of the promos, indicating his support for "team green" or "the greens." Fans who had chosen the same side were elated, while others were surprised.

Allen played Theon Greyjoy on HBO's Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019, and remains one of the franchise's most iconic stars to this day. It's exciting enough for fans when a Game of Thrones cast member reveals that they are watching House of the Dragon, so the hype around Allen choosing a side went even further. However, a growing number of fans are growing tired of this simple dichotomy for a famously complex franchise.

"He changes sides often," one commenter on Reddit wrote, referencing Theon's track record on the show. Another referenced the contemporary character in this prequel, writing: "The spirit of Dalton Greyjoy is gonna haunt him for this." A third good-natured fan wrote: "It's okay to be wrong" with a black heart emoji.

Allen's comment was specifically on an Instagram post by Tom Glynn-Carney, the actor who plays Aegon II Targaryen – the nominal leader of the greens in House of the Dragon. Allen and Glynn-Carney worked together in 2022, both appearing in a TV show called Rogue Heroes. Many commenters figured that Allen was just showing support for his friend, and did not take the fictional dragon war too seriously.

That is not the case for everyone. House of the Dragon is about a civil war between Aegon II and his older half-sister, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). The circumstances of their desire for the throne, the rightfulness of their respective claims and the support they have from the other people of Westeros is a complicated web established in Season 1, but that didn't stop many fans from strongly identifying with one side or the other. This was done with a sense of irony in some cases, but many prominent voices in the fandom have begun to complain that it has gone too far. YouTuber Glidus even questioned whether is was a good strategy for HBO to emphasize this part of the fandom in the lead-up to Season 2.

The irony of "choosing a side" in this fictional war is that it is antithetical to the themes and message of the story – and of George R.R. Martin's writing in general. Martin is famously a pacifist and was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. He depicts the brutal consequences of war for everyone, regardless of what side they are on, and resists simple narratives about pure good versus pure evil. He has often said: "The human heart in conflict with itself is the only thing worth writing about... the rest is just set dressing."

Still, on some level, cheering on some characters as they seek vengeance or justice is a fun and inevitable part of watching an action-packed series like House of the Dragon. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16 on HBO. Season 1 is streaming now on Max, and Martin's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.