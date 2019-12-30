‘Game of Thrones’ Star Alfie Allen ‘Shock and Saddened’ After Death of Body Double Andrew Dunbar

Alfie Allen paid special tribute with fans to Andrew Dunbar after his unexpected passing. Dunbar played Allen’s body double on the popular series Game of Thrones. The body double passed suddenly at his home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve, and now Allen is sharing his thoughts and feelings with fans on the tragic news.

“Andrew was an actor who was also a stand-in as Theon on GoT,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing.”

“To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through,” he continued. “RIP Andrew xxx.”

Dunbar’s passing has not been addressed as suspicious by officials and was in his 30’s at the time. According to Entertainment Tonight, a spokesperson for the Extras Dept, made a statement and mentioned that the team had “many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us.”

“He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again,” the statement read.

“He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt police officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. we will miss you dearly.”

In addition to being the body double for Theon, he also appeared onscreen as Stark Bannerman and a soldier in the Battle of the Bastards. His other credits were from TV appearances on shows like Krypton, Line Of Duty, and Derry Girls. He was also a Game of Thrones tour guide and a DJ.

Pamela Smyth, who was head of crowd makeup on the popular HBO series, added to what everyone else said about Dunbar following his passing saying he was “always professional and mannerly, with a big broad beaming smile. A beautiful soul – he will be missed by all the GOT family” according to Deadline.

The first episode of Game of Thrones aired in April 2011 and ended after eight successful seasons. The last episode aired in May 2019, leaving fans both satisfied and wanting more from the cast.