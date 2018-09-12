‘Fuller House’ Star Bob Saget to Play Unlikely Role in ‘Shameless’ Season 9

Shameless season nine continues to add big names in comedy to their ensemble cast, including Full House veteran Bob Saget.

The Fuller House star is set to guest-star in season nine of the fan-favorite series, joining Courteney Cox and Katey Sagal who have been announced to make appearances in the new season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Saget will play Father D’Amico, a priest who butts heads with Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) after a show-and-tell goes wrong at the twins’ very Catholic pre-school.

Along with Saget, the outlet also announced the casting of Jess Gabor and Luis Guzmán who will recur during the new season.

In season nine, we might fin some of the Gallaghers getting into the world of politics.

Frank (William H. Macy) will find a financial opportunity in the world of campaigning, while he also attempts to make the voice of the least privilege population of Chicago heard.

In her final season as a series regular, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will attempt to keep the success of her apartment building going by gambling on an ambitious new project. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will be juggling his struggles with sobriety with taking in Xan (Amirah Johnson).

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will be dealing with the aftermath of his Gay Jesus movement going radical, and Debbie (Emma Kenney) will be fighting for women’s rights.

Gabor has been cast in the role of Kelly Keefe, described as a “tough-as-nails” daughter of an Army officer, who takes over the life of Carl (Ehtan Cutkosky).

Guzmán will play the role of Mikey O’Shea, who reportedly will find himself at odds with Frank, competing with him to be the face of a cheap alcoholic beverage known as Hobo Loco.

Gabor is known for her role on the Lifetime film The Twin, and has been cast in guest roles on Notorious and Criminal Minds. Guzmán is known for his roles on Code Black, Roadies and Narcos.

Saget is most prominently known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, which he has reprised several times in reboot Fuller House on Netflix. The actor can also be seen in roles on Nightcap, short-lived John Stamos-starring comedy Grandfathered and Super Fun Night.

It has not been revealed when the actors will be introduced in the new season, which will air in two halfs over fall 2018 and spring 2019. The series is currently airing the first half of season nine Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.