‘Fuller House’ Stars Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure Make Golden Globes a Family Night

It was a full house at one Golden Globes after party.

After Sunday’s Golden Globes award show, Fuller House actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin hit the Netflix after party at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with their lookalike daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 18, and Natasha Bure, 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bure, 41, who reprised her role as D.J. Tanner on the Netflix reboot, shared a picture of the four of them on her Instagram account.

All four women wore black, joining other Golden Globes attendees to show support for the Times Up movement, which aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women across industries. Bure and her daughter opted for black dresses with thigh splits, while Loughlin and her daughter twinned it with pants.

Fans of the Fuller House stars couldn’t help but notice the resemblance between the stars and their daughters.

“Stunning your daughters looks so much like you,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Like mother like daughter…beautiful.”

“I can’t believe you both have a mini you!! How darling and beautiful!” commented another.

The popular Netflix show, which has become a staple Netflix Original series and has been a huge success with audiences, has helped launch a trend that other networks are catching onto, with Will and Grace having a stellar revival season and the much anticipated revival of Roseanne, which is set to premiere later this year.