Sorry ‘Friends’ Fans, but That Reunion Movie Trailer Isn’t Real

A cleverly edited trailer for a feature film reunion of Friends has been circulating online all week, but unfortunately for fans, it's not real.

The trailer was uploaded to the Smasher YouTube account on Friday, Jan. 12, and has since racked up nearly 4.5 million views. It's a remarkably well-edited video, and appears to show the whole cast of Friends together on screen again and back in character. Yet the description makes it clear that it's made up of clips from other shows and movies, and no Friends film is in the works.

Rumors of a reunion of the classic 90s sitcom have circulated for years — practically since its cancellation. In today's TV climate, it was more believable than ever, with the successful reboot of Will & Grace, the upcoming fresh season of Roseanne, and Sony in talks for a Mad About You comeback.

For die-hard Friends fans, this video is a low blow. There have been whispers of a reunion for so long, and each time it's snatched away at the last minute as part of some cruel joke.

In fairness, the cast and creators of the show have always made it clear that they don't want to get back together. Nearly every time one of the gets on a talk show or an interview the subject comes up, and every time they clearly state that it's not happening.

In February of 2017, Savannah Guthrie broached the subject with Lisa Kudrow during an interview on The Today Show.

"Do you think you it would ever happen? Do you think you could get the group together?" Guthrie asked.

"Me personally? No," Kudrow said dryly. "But we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great."

"I don't see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it." Kudrow continued. "The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"