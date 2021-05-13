'Friends' Reunion Gets HBO Max Premiere This Month: How to Watch

✖

Fans have waited years for it and ow the big Friends reunion will be premiering on HBO Max this month, and we have all the details on how to watch the epic event. On May 27, fans will get to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunite on-screen, more than 15 years after Friends ended its decade-long run on NBC. The special is an unscripted event, and will not be a new episode of the beloved sitcom.

The only way to catch the reunion is with an HBO Max subscription, which can be accessed through the streaming service's website or app. Some cable and satellite providers may offer a complimentary HBO Max subscription to customers who have HBO with their TV package. Fans should contact their provider to find out if this is an option for them. At this time, there is no word on whether or not the reunion special will air or stream elsewhere, but there is always a possibility that it could make its way to HBO TV at some point in the future.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

The Friends reunion was supposed to take place back in May 2020, to coincide with the launch of HBO Max, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused those plans to have to be changed. At the time, then-CCO of HBO Max, Kevin Reilly, issued a statement on the big event. "Guess you could call this ‘The One Where They All Got Back Together," he said. "I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation."

Reilly continued, "It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real-time, and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans." Notably, this new special marks the first time that all six Friends cast members have been together on screen since the series ended. Five of them were present for NBC’s tribute to director James Burrows in 2016, but Perry was not available to participate as he was busy doing a play in London at the time.