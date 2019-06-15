‘Friends’ Co-Creator Breaks Silence Over Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion Comments

Don’t get your hopes up for a Friends reunion, fans. Despite recent comments from Jennifer Aniston insinuating that it could happen, executive producer Marta Kauffman told the Associated Press it’s a no-go.

Kauffman, 62, told the outlet a Friends reunion isn’t happening. She suggested that the possibility of disappointing fans is too great. As such, Kauffman said she’d rather leave fans with the ending they got, allowing them to revisit the show on their own.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Fellow co-creator and executive producer David Crane expressed similar sentiments speaking with The Wrap in 2018.

“Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done. That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending,” he said.

Aniston got fans’ hopes up during a June 5 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the daytime talk show appearance, she said she would be willing to return to Friends, adding that her female co-stars would definitely be on board as well. As for the boys, Aniston wasn’t certain, but said it was possible.

“Listen, I told you this: I would do it,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

“Anything could happen,” Aniston added.

The Murder Mystery star previously spoke about a Friends reunion during an appearance on the TODAY show. She said during the interview that her character, Rachel, and Ross (David Schwimmer) would “absolutely” still be together today. She also offered up some predictions about their daughter, Emma.

“Emma’s grown up,” she said. “High School? Yeah, she’s in high school. Let’s say junior high.”

Friends, which starred Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Schwimmer, ended in 2004. The show began airing on NBC in 1994.

The cast reunited, more than 10 years after Friends went off the air, for a TV special honoring James Burrows in 2016 according to a report from Us Weekly. Everyone but Perry was in attendance. He wasn’t able to be there because he was rehearsing for The End of Longing in London.

Cox previously sparked Friends reunion speculation when she posted a video of herself in front of the apartment she and her co-stars lived in on the show. She later revealed on Busy Tonight that it was entirely Aniston’s idea to post the picture and stir fans’ desire to see the show back on the air.

“So last night [when] I posted it I was actually at Jennifer’s house. And she’s like, ‘Post that now, then. Let’s just see what happens,’” Cox shared. “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh, this would probably be better if I posted between 9 and 12 because that’s where my fans are.’ And I didn’t — I posted it late at night. And it still worked!”