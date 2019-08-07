‘Fresh off the Boat’ Spinoff in Development, May Feature New Family

Fresh Off the Boat could get the spinoff treatment! The ABC comedy series is reportedly developing a new series as it heads into its sixth season, with the network hoping to get another family comedy in their schedule, possibly featuring a new family.

The potential new show, written by flagship series writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom, is reportedly in early stages of development at 20th Century Fox TV, now part of Disney Television Studios.

The project is supposedly still in the works as writers continue to figure out specifics on the series before pitching it to the network, Deadline first reported.

The new series will reportedly future a new immigrant family, likely from a different country than Fresh Off the Boat’s flagship family. Fruchbom, who has an overall deal at 20th TV, would be writing and executive producing. FOTB executive producers Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar are also expected to work as executive producers.

Talks of the spinoff series comes as rumors swirl that the flagship series might be ending soon on ABC. The outlet writes that most television contracts expire after six years, and given the controversy surrounding series star Constance Wu‘s reaction to being renewed back in May, it seems unlikely she will want to renew her contract at the end of Season 6.

Wu famously posted a series of NSFW tweets and made a “Dislike” comment on Instagram, revealing her anger about the show’s renewal news back in May. After the outburst, the actress posted a lengthy statement in which she explained she was feeling “conflicted” about the show’s pickup saying she was “temporarily upset… not [because] I hate the show, but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke spoke about Wu’s comments at the time, saying there were no talks to recast her.

“No, there have been no thoughts on recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show and we love the show,” Burke said during Upfronts. “We never really considered not bringing back Fresh Off the Boat. The show is just too strong and we love it.”

“I’m going to choose to believe Constance’s most recent communication about the show — that she is happy to return,” she continued. “The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her with the show.”

During the network’s TCA summer tour panel, Burke said the cast and crew chose to believe Wu’s statements and are enthusiastic about working with her this season.

“We have ongoing conversations with the producers of Fresh Off the Boat, and it was made clear to us very early on that everyone took Constance at her word, and we took her at her word that she was apologetic for what she had said,” Burke said Monday. “I have heard nothing but enthusiasm for everyone to get back to work.”

Fresh Off the Boat returns Friday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.