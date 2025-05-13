Fox’s Summer 2025 Schedule Revealed

The spring TV season may be cooling down, but summer TV is heating up! Fox recently unveiled its 2025 summer TV schedule, giving premiere dates to some of the network’s most beloved shows.

Set to kick off on Monday, May 19 with the Season 5 premiere of LEGO Masters, followed by a new episode of America’s Most Wanted, Fox’s summer TV landscape features a double dose of Gordon Ramsey and a major change to the network’s animation block.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The network’s Animation Domination block, which typically airs on Sundays, will temporarily move to Thursdays throughout the summer months beginning May 29. The block will kick off at 8 p.m. with Bob’s Burgers, followed by new episodes of Grimsburg and Family Guy before The Great North wraps the night at 9:30 p.m. The move to Sunday nights is due to conflicts with sports programming, the network said, and repeats of legacy animated shows will air on Sundays when there is no sports programming.

Elsewhere in the schedule, Gordon Ramsey will take over primetime Wednesdays beginning May 21 with the Season 15 premiere of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos followed by his new show Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service. Fox’s unscripted lineup this summer also includes the new series The Snake, hosted by comedian Jim Jefferies.

Take a look at what Fox has to offer for the summer months! All times are in ET.

Monday, May 19

8 – 9 p.m. — LEGO Masters (Season Five Premiere)

9 – 10 p.m. — America’s Most Wanted (All-New Episode)

Wednesdays, Beginning May 21

8 – 9 p.m. — MasterChef: Dynamic Duos (Season 15 Premiere)

9 – 10 p.m. — Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (Series Premiere)

Thursdays, Beginning May 29

8 – 8:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

8:30 – 9 p.m. — Grimsburg (All-New Episode)

9 – 9:30 p.m. — Family Guy (All-New Episode)

9:30 – 10 p.m. — The Great North (All-New Episode)

Mondays, Beginning June 2

8 – 9 p.m. — LEGO Masters (All-New Episode)

9 – 10:00 p.m. — The Quiz with Balls (Season Two Premiere)

Tuesdays, Beginning June 10

8 – 9 p.m. — The 1% Club (Season Premiere)

9 – 10 p.m. — The Snake (Series Premiere)

The summer lineup will lead into Fox’s fall 2025 TV season, a schedule for which was released this week. Fall at Fox will feature a big change to Monday nights, which will flip from a drama-dedicated timeblock to unscripted series. The lineup includes shows like Celebrity Weakest Link, Murder in a Small Town, and Doc, as well as the usual Sunday animation block.