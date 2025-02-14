‘The Traitors’ Creators Set to Launch New Reality Series

Fans of The Traitors will soon have another reality TV obsession. Studio Lambert, creators of The Traitors UK and The Traitors USA, have announced The Inheritance, which will see 12 contestants travel to a grand estate to “inherit” a large fortune by participating in a series of challenges while simultaneously attempting to persuade the other players that they should get all the money. Sound familiar?

Where this differs from The Traitors is that every player is technically on the same team; no Traitors or Faithfuls in this game. The prize money belongs to The Deceased, the host of the series, who has left video messages from beyond the grave. These messages will inform players of the challenges they must participate in to add money to the prize pot. To win the game, a player must convince every other player that only they should be the winner of the titular inheritance. Channel 4, which will air the series in the UK, teases that The Deceased will be a “British icon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tim Harcourt, the Chief Creative Officer of Studio Lambert, says the new series will be “part Knives Out, part Succession.”

“We often work together in life and yet some team-members seem to get so much more than others. This incredible game can finally show us why this happens… and what better way to explore the notions of fairness and entitlement than through the delicious prism of a fight over a will,” Harcourt said.

The Inheritance will run for 12 episodes on Channel 4 in the UK. There is currently no word on whether the series will travel stateside or have its own version, but given the runaway global success of The Traitors, it’s hard to imagine that The Inheritance won’t end up on a streaming service somewhere.