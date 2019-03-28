Fox Season Finale Dates Revealed

It’s officially springtime, and that means TV watchers are bracing themselves for their favorite shows to end, with Fox having announced the season finales for a number of its dramas.

The network revealed that beginning in late April, some of its fan-favorite series will begin going off air to make room for the summer months and the premieres of other series, like Spin the Wheel, Beat Shazam, MasterChef, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Those set to conclude their current seasons include Gotham, The Resident, Empire, and many more, with most set to return next fall for additional seasons.

Comedies The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy are also set to end their current seasons later this spring.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Fox season finale air dates.

Thursday, April 25

Gotham – Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Gotham‘s 12-episode fifth season is set to end on April 25 with an episode titled “Legend of the Dark Knight: The Beginning…”



“Around 10 years after the destruction of Gotham city’s bridges, a hero, a dark knight, has finally risen,” a synopsis for the episode reads.



The Orville – Thursday, April 25, 9 p.m. ET.

After losing series star Halston Sage, who portrayed Chief Security Officer Alara, earlier in the season, The Orville‘s 14-episode second season is set to conclude on April 25. The episode does not yet have a title and no official synopsis has yet been release.

Monday, May 6

The Resident – Monday, May 6, 8 P.M. ET

After receiving a full season order from the network back in October, medical drama The Resident will round out its 22-episode second season on May 6 with a yet to be titled episode. There is currently no synopsis for the season finale.



The Resident will return sometime next fall for its third season, which was announced earlier this month.

Wednesday, May 8

Empire – Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m. ET

Following a rocky season surrounded by legal drama, Empire will conclude its fifth season on May 8.



The series’ fifth season has been shrouded in legal issues drama after actor Jussie Smollett, who portrays Jamal Lyon, was indicted on 16 felony charges in relation to an allegedly faked hate crime. Although the charges against Smollett have been dropped, his fate on Empire should it be granted an additional season remain unknown, though it is speculated that he won’t return due to the ongoing drama and legal battles surrounding him.



Star – Wednesday, May 8, 9 p.m. ET

Queen Latifah-starring series Star is scheduled to conclude its third season on May 8 with a yet-to-be titled episode.



Although not yet renewed or canceled, the series averages a 1.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 3.77 million viewers, meaning that it performs well for the network despite being down a respective 13 percent and 9 percent compared to Season 2.

Friday, May 10

Last Man Standing – Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. ET

Tim Allen-starring series Last Man Standing will conclude its seventh season, and first season on the Fox network, in May.



After switching networks following its cancellation at ABC, the series faced a number of setbacks, including criticism of the recasting of Mandy, though it found success among viewers. The premiere episode alone raked in a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and drew 8 million total viewers.



The series has not yet been renewed.



The Cool Kids – Friday, May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET

On May 10, The Cool Kids will conclude its freshman run.



While not yet renewed for a sophomore season, the fact that the network picked up nine additional episodes of the new multicamera comedy series in October, bringing its total episode number to 22, is a good sign. The series, starring Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, and Leslie Jordan, has averaged a 0.89 rating in the key demographic and 4.42 million viewers.



Proven Innocent – Friday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET

Also rounding out its freshman season, and also not yet renewed, is legal drama Proven Innocent. The 13-episode season will conclude on May 10.

Sunday, May 12

The Simpsons – Sunday, May 12, 8 p.m. ET

Homer Simpson and his family will take a much deserved break off air when the Season 30 finale airs on May 12. The current season will conclude with a total of 21 episodes.



The series has already been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32, making it one of TV’s longest-running series.



Bob’s Burgers – Sunday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Also renewed for an additional season, popular animated series Bob’s Burgers will conclude its ninth season in mid-May before returning for its tenth season in the fall.



Family Guy – Sunday, May 12, 9 p.m. ET

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy will send off its seventeenth season following Bob’s Burgers season finale. The series will return in the fall for Season 18.

Monday, May 13

9-1-1 – Monday, May 13, 8 p.m.

Venturing away from it’s typical 9 p.m. timeslot the Season 2 finale of 9-1-1 will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13. The finale does not yet have an episode title or synopsis.



Originally premiering on the network in 2018, the Ryan Murphy-created procedural drama, the network’s number one rated drama, was renewed for a third season by Fox on March 25.



“9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn said in a statement.



“Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week,” he added.

Tuesday, May 21

Mental Samurai – Tuesday, May 21, 9 p.m. ET

Intelligence and mental agility competition series Mental Samurai will conclude its first season on the network in late May.



Hosted by Rob Lowe, the series has been promoted as “a thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility…the first-ever obstacle course…for the mind.”

Tuesday, June 4

MasterChef Junior – Tuesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET

The two-hour season finale of MasterChef Junior will crown the pint-sized winner of the MasterChef spinoff’s seventh season. The winner will the title of MasterChef and $100,000 in prize money.



Contestants on this season include 10-year-old California native Aaron, spicy steamed salmon with carrots and okra specialist Ashley, 11-year-old Ben, 8-year-old Brielle, 12-year-old Che, seared steak crostini with chimichurri sauce specialist Evie, Georgia native Ivy, Rhode Island native Jaala, 12-year-old Jayden, 8-year-old Kate, 11-year-old Kyle, 11-year-old Malia, New Jersey native Mateo, filet mignon with cucumber and tomato salad specialist Matthew, 12-year-old Miguel, 9-year-old Nayeli, 11-year-old Neko, 8-year-old Reid, 12-year-old Rashad, 12-year-old Sadie, 9-year-old Shannen, 13-year-old Tal, 11-year-old Talulah, and 12-year-old Thomas.