Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Sets Twitter on Fire After Blunder Involving Netflix Show ‘You’

Laura Ingraham apparently isn’t among the Netflix subscribers who helped You shoot to the top of the streaming charts following its Season 3 debut last month. In fact, Ingraham apparently doesn’t even know the show exists. The Fox News host sent the internet ablaze this week when Raymond Arroyo joined her for a conversation on her show The Ingraham Angle that quickly divulged into a “Who’s on First?” moment when You entered the conversation.

During the hilarious segment, which immediately went viral, Arroyo began talking about “all those woke storylines in so many shows today” before bringing up an episode of You involving measles. Ingraham, however, seemed to misunderstand, interrupting her guest to ask, “Wait, wait, wait – when did I mention measles?” Arroyo went on to clarify, “it was on You,” though Ingraham seemingly still didn’t understand, asking, “What was on me?” The two went back and forth for almost two minutes, with Arroyo again clarifying, “there’s a show called You on Netflix,” to which Ingraham responded, “There’s a show called ‘Laura Ingraham’ on Netflix?”

While the segment eventually ended with Arroyo shifting the conversation to Adele, social media users weren’t quick to leave the past in the past. The clip immediately went viral, with Ingraham even trending on Twitter as social media users had a laugh at her confusion, which eventually reached Joe Goldberg himself, Penn Badgley joining in on the fun.

“I don’t know why, but this whole thing makes me roar with laughter,” one person reacted to the clip, adding a cry-laughing face emoji.

“Yikes!” tweeted one viewer, who went on to dub the moment “the cringiest ‘Who’s on First?’ bit ever.”

“This is now my favorite Fox clip of all time,” declared somebody else. “Abbot and Costello popularized this scene in 1937, but only Laura Ingraham’s all consuming self importance could make it work so beautifully today.”

“Laura Ingraham just doesn’t get it!” tweeted another person. “He is talking about the show called ‘You’ on Netflix. This is a great series, by the way. Watching Laura & Raymond talk is like watching a clip from Dumb & Dumber!”

“My favorite part of this is that he doesn’t actually get to make whatever inane point he wanted to make about measles,” quipped somebody else.

“SNL could not write a better sketch!” commented another. “Ladies and Gentlemen, Laura Ingraham.”

Amid the laughter, several people have suggested the segment was staged. One person wrote on Twitter, “this was completely a scripted bit. Besides the fact she gives it away at the end by asking if Netflix has a show called Laura Ingraham, they’ve been doing this kind of stuff for years now.”