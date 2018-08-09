Fox News Channel Alum Abby Huntsman Joins ‘The View’ for Season 22

The View will welcome Fox News Channel alum Abby Huntsman as its new co-host for season 22.

The TV host is set to join ABC‘s daytime talk show alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain during the upcoming season premiere.

The hiring of Huntsman comes as The View will be saying goodbye to both Sara Haines and part-time panelist Paula Paris, TVLine reports.

At Fox News Channel, Huntsman served as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, a substitute co-host on programs such as America’s Newsroom and Fox & Friends, and before that worked as a correspondent. Prior to that, she worked for MSNBC and HuffPost Live.

Huntsman is also the daughter of former Republican presidential candidate Gov. John Huntsman (R-Utah), who is now President Donald Trump’s U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

Haines announced the bittersweet news of her departure at the end of July, thanking her View co-hosts and co-workers for her time on the show.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said, fighting back tears in front of her co-stars and the live studio audience.

“This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show,” she said of The View. “Every day I walk out here I’ve never taken it for granted.”

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I wasn’t done being grateful and pinching myself for just sitting at this table,” she said. “This has been a dream. I’m honored to sit here. I’m honored to go down with this brand sitting behind me every day.”

The TV personality left the ABC talk show to join Michael Strahan on a new third hour of Good Morning America, also known as GMA Day.

GMA Day will replace The Chew in the 1 p.m. time slot of Good Morning America. She’ll co-anchor alongside Strahan.

The new show will start Monday, Sept. 10.

“I cannot wait to kick things off with you,” Strahan said to Haines in a promotional video for GMA Day.

The announcement came days after it was announced Paula Faris would also be leaving The View for a new job at ABC News handling breaking news and reporting. Faris will also start a podcast focusing on faith and what unites people in trying times.

The View season 22 will premiere later this year.