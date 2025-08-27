Fox Networks Could Go Dark on TV This Week Amid Carriage Dispute

The entire library of FOX channels could be unavailable to many consumers soon, thanks to a carriage dispute.

Just two weeks before the return of pro football, Fox and YouTube TV are fighting over a contract disagreement. YouTube TV is threatening to pull all FOX channels completely if the network doesn’t pay up, and posted a statement today saying Fox’s “content may become unavailable on YouTube TV as early as August 27, 2025 at 5 PM ET.”

Channels that would be inaccessible for YouTube TV customers include FOX, FOX Sports, FS1, Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Nation, and more.

It’s bad news for football fans; not only is the NFL season set to begin in just a few short weeks on September 7, but the year’s first major college football game (Ohio State vs. Texas, in what will be one of the best matchups of the season) is set to air this Saturday on Fox’s channels.

“While Fox remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with Google’s YouTube TV, we are disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace,” the network said in a statement. “We are alerting Fox viewers who are YouTube TV subscribers that they could lose access to much of their favorite news, sports, entertainment and local station programming unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon.”

Google responded with their own statement.

“Our current agreement with Fox is approaching its renewal date, and we are in active negotiations to continue carrying their content. Our priority is to reach a deal that’s fair for both sides and allows us to preserve the value of our service,” the corporation wrote. “We’re committed to continuing to work with Fox to reach an agreement, but if their content becomes unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our subscribers a $10 credit.”

There has been no other news from either side.