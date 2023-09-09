Fox Morning Show Hosts Address Pregnancy Speculation

Two Fox morning show hosts are speaking out after many viewers assumed they were pregnant. Good Day morning show personalities Kelly O'Connell and Shayne Wells had to go on the record to shoot down pregnancy speculation after a recent segment and social media post was taken out of context by unattentive fans. The two anchors, who appear on Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, posed with a trio of co-workers who were expecting back on Aug. 15. Some fans saw the image and immediately assumed each anchor was also pregnant.

However, neither O'Connell nor Wells are pregnant. The two took to Good Day the next day to clarify the situation on-air. (This delighted fellow anchor Cody Matz, who called the mix-up his "favorite thing in the whole day.")

"We posted this (photo) on social media and there was some confusion," Wells said. "Many people assumed Kelly and I had also joined the mom-to-be club, and we are not members. We just hosted the segment. And I truly appreciate all the well wishes and congrats on my pregnancy that I'm not in the process of."

O'Connell noted that even family friends were already reaching out her and her husband about the non-existent baby news. "Thank you for the kind words, but, we are done," O'Connell said. "Yes, my husband sent me a text; a friend of his saw the post. He said 'Again, Fred?" and he said 'No we're not having a fourth.' So yes, it's just the three in the middle who are pregnant, and we're very excited for them."

Wells chimed back in to emphasize, "— for them."

Fox9 also posted a statement alongside the show clip, stating, "No, Kelly and Shayne are not pregnant. After a photo circulated on social media of Kelly and Shayne posing with three FOX 9 moms-to-be, Kelly and Shayne felt the need to clarify that no, they are not pregnant but they're very happy for their colleagues who are expecting."