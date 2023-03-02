Fox Delays Major Show's Premiere Until the Fall

Viewers will have to wait a bit longer to see one highly-anticipated series that is set to join Fox's animated lineup. After it was supposed to premiere in November and was then moved to a debut in a four-episode, two-hour block in May, the Dan Harmon-created comedy Krapoplis' premiere has been pushed back. Fox confirmed Wednesday that Krapopolis will now debut in the 2023-24 season, Deadline reported, though an exact premiere date has not been confirmed.

The move will push back a series that has been years in the works. Harmon first signed a direct deal with the broadcast network in July 2020 with a series commitment. A month later, in February 2021, the then-untitled show was handed a formal series order, making it its first fully owned animated series. The network later confirmed Krapopolis as the series, releasing the official logline, "Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world's first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is."

While pushing back a premiere date can often spell doom for new series, that doesn't seem to be the case for Krapopolis. In fact, while the public has yet to see an episode of the upcoming season, Krapopolis has already faced two renewals. In October, Fox renewed the animated comedy for a second season, Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment saying at the time, "you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations." Thorn added, "it's an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal." Per Deadline's latest report, news that the series premiere has been pushed back also came with news that Fox has renewed Krapopolis for Season 3.

"The 2023-24 season is the perfect launching pad for this highly anticipated and very funny animated comedy, complete with multiple seasons of epic laughs for fans," Thorn said. "The more we see from production, the more excited we are about their creativity, story arcs, flawless execution, brilliant voice cast, and ability to pump out episode after episode of astonishing events and outrageous, unexpected hilarity."

Krapopolis features a voice cast that includes stars like Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. Harmon created Krapopolis and executive produces the series under his direct animation deal with Fox. The series is set to premiere in the 2023-24 season.