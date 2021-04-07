FOX Comedy Earns Early Season 3 Renewal

✖

FOX animated comedy Duncanville has earned an early Season 3 renewal, ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will get another season in the future, most likely debuting in 2022. Duncanville was created by Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully, and Amy Poehler and features Poehler as Duncan's voice, a teenage boy "who is average in every way" and "who has a dream world where he is everything."

"Watching Amy bring her incredible talent to Duncanville both on and off the screen these past two seasons has been an amazing experience," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn when announcing the show's Season 3 renewal. "Duncanville's entire cast and crew, led by two of television’s best showrunners in Mike and Julie, continue to deliver a show that represents everything fans expect from our animated series." Thorn added, "I’m looking forward to another season of Duncanville to relive my teen years, thanks to one of the most irreverent comedies on the air."

NBD, just got renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 even starts. 💅 pic.twitter.com/Sqf6EKoCvt — Duncanville (@DuncanvilleFOX) April 7, 2021

In addition to Poehler, Duncanville also features voice acting from Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, Joy Osmanski, Kathy Najimy, John Viener, and rapper Wiz Khalifa. The show has also featured guest stars such as Alice Cooper, Ana Gasteyer, Rick Springfield, and Judy Sheindlin. ALF also made an appearance on the show, as voiced by Paul Fusco.

In a previous interview, Mike Scully spoke with Toonado about the series and shared what inspired it. "Amy and I have stayed in touch since Parks and Recreation ended, trying to find a new, fun project to do. She suggested an animated show and Julie and I started developing it with her a few years ago. It’s fun for Parks fans to have Amy and Rashida on the same show again, except this time Amy has a crush on her."

"We thought it would be fun to center it around a fifteen-year-old boy because there’s not a character like that in the current FOX animated line-up. It’s a great age because you’re starting to taste the idea of adulthood and freedom, but the reality is you only have a learner’s permit and you still have to drive with your mom. Also, teenage boys are so put upon. Everything is a huge effort, like eating with silverware." Duncanville Season 2 is set to debut on May 23.