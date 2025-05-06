‘Found’ Star Parker Queenan Previews ‘Interesting Intermingling of Culture and Faith’ for M&A’s Newest Case (Exclusive)

Found is all new this week, and Parker Queenan spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s next for M&A.

In “Missing While a Family,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “M&A is approached about a missing family from a Jewish Modern Orthodox congregation. Margaret shares her recent experiences with her family.”

“Sir sets a plan in motion for his and Gabi’s future,” the logline continues. “An M&A ally is put in jeopardy.” Queenan, who plays Margaret’s returned son, Jamie, told PopCulture that although the episode is “really cool,” he doesn’t “wanna say too much about the episode.”

“I will say for my character that there’s things that he takes from Margaret, and there’s things that he learns from her that begin to share what makes her a useful part of the team to Jamie, because he’s still kind of learning what makes him useful to the team,” he shared. “And he’s provided different things that have become advantageous to investigating different causes, but she starts to teach him a different sort of way. “

“This episode of 221 is about someone that goes missing in an Orthodox Jewish congregation and what happens in searching for that person,” Queenan continued. “And it’s kind of an interesting intermingling of culture and faith, as well as an investigation into somewhere that’s a little bit less linear and a little bit less direct than just the missing person. It’s like missing part of a community of people that really value and cherish that person. And of course, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes with Sir and with Gabi and with all of the people and the twists and all that stuff. It’s a really cool episode, actually. Last few episodes are quite cool.”

Considering this is the penultimate episode of Found’s second season, it only makes sense that the stories are heightened to give viewers more action. Between the case, Jamie and Margaret learning more about each other, not to mention Gabi and Sir following last week’s cliffhanger, there will be a lot to look forward to in this week’s episode. Fans will have to tune in on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens on an all-new episode of Found, streaming the next day on Peacock.