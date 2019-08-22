Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Joins Fox News as Contributor

It’s been announced that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially joined Fox News as a contributor. According to Variety, Sanders will provide commentary for the main Fox News Channel, as well as for Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital and the Fox Nation streaming service. She will reportedly make her debut on the Fox & Friends show in early September. In statement, Sanders said of the news, “I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis.”

Following the announcement, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the development, and it appears that most are being critical of her new role.

“Very cool that you will get the opportunity to blatantly lie to America’s grandparents more often than you used to,” one person tweeted to Sanders.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied right into the faces of White House press corps and now she’s joining the president’s personal state-run propaganda arm but don’t you dare say anything about her smokey eye shadow because oh my god we don’t want the media running for the fainting couch,” someone else quipped.

“I am shocked that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is going to Fox News. She’s incredibly overqualified. Can’t believe she’s willing to take the career hit of lying for cable news instead of lying for the president. It’s like going back down to AAA from the major league,” another person joked.

The news that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News is about as surprising as water flowing down hill. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 22, 2019

“I don’t really care that Fox News hired Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she will fit in perfectly with their stable of liars like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson and the morons on their morning show. If, however, MSNBC ever has her on, divorce papers will be served,” one other user tweeted.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking her lies, propaganda, conspiracy theories, and Trump fanaticism to Fox News. In other words, she will fit right in,” a fifth person said.

The only difference between Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ old job and her new one at Fox News is that instead of showing up and lying for cameras once in a blue moon she’ll do it much more frequently. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 22, 2019

At this time, President Trump does not appear to have commented on the news of Sanders’ new job.

