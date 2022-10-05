Former News Anchor Faith Gantner Dead at 31

Faith Rempe, the former Michigan news anchor who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, has died. Rempe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28 following an 11-month battle with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare type of blood cancer, her husband, Kurt Rempe, announced the heartbreaking news. Rempe was 31.

Kurt announced his wife's passing on the morning after her death, telling family and friends, "last night, my beautiful wife and best friend Faith Rempe went to be with the Lord after a difficult 11 month battle with cancer." He added that while the family is "devastated that we will no longer have her beautiful smiling face near us, we can celebrate the fact that we know she no longer has any pain and we will see her again in eternity." He went on to ask "for your continued prayers during this difficult time for our family as we start our grieving process," also sharing two quotes, including one from his wife, reading, "' I have peace knowing that God is in control. He has my life and our lives in his hands.'"

It is with heavy hearts we share the passing of former TV5 reporter and weekend anchor Faith Rempe, also known as Faith Gantner when she worked here from 2013-2016.

Raised in Midland, Michigan, Rempe earned a broadcasting degree from Central Michigan University before she began working with WNEM TV 5 in 2013, according to the Midland Daily News. She remained with the station until she married her husband, after which the couple relocated to Las Vegas in 2016, where they both worked for the Fox 5 station. She put her career on hold, however, as she and Kurt began to expand their family. Just three weeks after welcoming their second child last fall, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of disorders in which the bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells.

Speaking to the Midland Daily News at the time, Rempe shared, "it was very shocking. It was pretty hard to take in." In April, Rempe received a bone marrow transplant in April, and in late July she announced that she was in remission, sharing on Instagram, "Got some wonderful news this week. I am cancer free! I'm still getting treatment in Arizona for at least two months because the transplant wreaked havoc on my body and I'm also transfusion dependent." Weeks later, her husband shared on Facebook that Rempe was back in the hospital after she experienced more complications.

News of Rempe's passing sparked a number of tributes, including from WNEM-TV5, the station sharing a tribute post in honor of Rempe on its social channels. Rempe's funeral and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced. A GoFundMe page created following Rempe's initial diagnosis has raised more than $34,000.