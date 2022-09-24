Local Michigan News Anchor Killed in Bloody Home Attack

A Detroit, Michigan radio news anchor has died after an attempted murder-suicide that left three of his family injured and left the alleged assailant in the basement attempting to overdose and with self-inflicted wounds. Jim Matthews had been the evening news anchor for WWJ-AM (950) before the incident at his home.

According to the AP, a 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews' girlfriend was stabbed several times, a 10-year-old boy was found bound and with head trauma in a closet, and a 5-year-old girl was also injured. All three escaped and witnesses described her as "covered in blood" while running from the home, the young girl in her arms.

The 10-year-old boy was left in critical condition in the hospital, while the woman and young girl were stable. The alleged attacker, a 54-year-old male, was left in stable condition despite his attempted suicide.

Co-workers weighed in on the shocking news, calling Matthews a "consummate professional" at his craft. "There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon," the staff wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's family and friends."

According to local police, the attacker may have known the victim and his family. According to the New York Post, the unnamed attacker had reportedly been invited inside and was in the home for hours before the attack. The stabbing itself occurred around noonNo other details have been confirmed at this point.

The attempted murder-suicide is only the latest act of violence committed against a member of the media. Most remember the shocking murders of Alison Parker and Adam Ward in 2015, where a disgruntled former co-worker lost his job and filed a lawsuit against the station.

Vester Lee Flanagan, professional name Bryce Williams, claims he acted out of discrimination when opened fire on Parker and Ward as they started their report from Smith Mountain Lake. He was also live streaming the attack himself on Facebook, leading to his eventual suicide while being chased by police.