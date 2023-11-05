This Food Network 'Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese' Had Everyone Disgusted
Valerie Bertinelli starred in a Food Network segment with some terrible macaroni.
No two Thanksgiving dinner tables look the same, and people are pretty protective of their holiday favorites. Some people need to have biscuits, some people can't abide casseroles, and so on. Everybody believes that their way of making Thanksgiving dinner is the right way, and that's why this "Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese" video from Food Network's The Kitchen drew so much controversy a few years back. Katie Lee and Nancy Fuller's recipe didn't impress viewers, and on-screen personalities Valerie Bertinelli and Geoffrey Zakarian seemed equally unimpressed.
When it dropped back in 2017, Twitter (now X) erupted into arguments, tacked-on jokes, and devastating burns. Here are some notable reactions, including some stunningly well-placed gifs.
The Original Video
How To Make The Ultimate Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese
Feeling extra thankful for this ultimate Mac and Cheese 🧀Posted by Food Network on Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Twitter Was Disgusted
My face the whole time even after the video pic.twitter.com/jIOQBWHEIe— Master Ovenist (@Lucky_Watcher) November 23, 2017
Veggies Don't Belong in Mac and Cheese
Vegetables?! pic.twitter.com/KIS0v970j7— Kimberrr (@indigo_mim) November 23, 2017
Valerie Bertinelli's Reaction
She knew 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GOVusf91ci— Queen 👑 (@rayneeezy) November 23, 2017
'The Devil's Work'
Sweet baby Jesus is not pleased!!! This is the devil's work!!— RhoΣe (@PettyPoodle22) November 23, 2017
No, no it's not. Those people aren't invited to my family's Thanksgivings.— DJ To-Do List aka MC Adult ADD (@DJCharlieBlac) November 23, 2017
Food Network Absolutely Ruined This Mac and Cheese
There is no reason to ruin Mac like this. https://t.co/ss4sbBomVc— Lee Brandt 🐔 (@LeefBrandt) December 28, 2017