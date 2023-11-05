This Food Network 'Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese' Had Everyone Disgusted

Valerie Bertinelli starred in a Food Network segment with some terrible macaroni.

By Michael Hein

No two Thanksgiving dinner tables look the same, and people are pretty protective of their holiday favorites. Some people need to have biscuits, some people can't abide casseroles, and so on. Everybody believes that their way of making Thanksgiving dinner is the right way, and that's why this "Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese" video from Food Network's The Kitchen drew so much controversy a few years back. Katie Lee and Nancy Fuller's recipe didn't impress viewers, and on-screen personalities Valerie Bertinelli and Geoffrey Zakarian seemed equally unimpressed.

When it dropped back in 2017, Twitter (now X) erupted into arguments, tacked-on jokes, and devastating burns. Here are some notable reactions, including some stunningly well-placed gifs.

The Original Video

How To Make The Ultimate Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese

Feeling extra thankful for this ultimate Mac and Cheese 🧀

Posted by Food Network on Wednesday, November 15, 2017
prevnext

Twitter Was Disgusted

prevnext

Veggies Don't Belong in Mac and Cheese

prevnext

Valerie Bertinelli's Reaction

prevnext

'The Devil's Work'

prevnext

Food Network Absolutely Ruined This Mac and Cheese

prevnext

KevOnStage Roasts the Recipe

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of