People Are Flipping out over Food Network’s ‘Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese’

No two Thanksgiving dinner tables look the same, and people are pretty protective of their holiday favorites. Some people need to have biscuits, some people can’t abide casseroles, and so on. Everybody believes that their way of making Thanksgiving dinner is the right way, and that’s why this video picking on the Food Network’s macaroni and cheese is so relatable.

Why are y’all out here doing the most?! 😱🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0Qw7SjMqAX — Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) November 23, 2017

As always, Twitter erupted into arguments, tacked-on jokes, and devastating burns. Here are some notable reactions, including some stunningly well-placed gifs.

Videos by PopCulture.com