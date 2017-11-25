People Are Flipping out over Food Network’s ‘Thanksgiving Mac and Cheese’

No two Thanksgiving dinner tables look the same, and people are pretty protective of their holiday favorites. Some people need to have biscuits, some people can’t abide casseroles, and so on. Everybody believes that their way of making Thanksgiving dinner is the right way, and that’s why this video picking on the Food Network’s macaroni and cheese is so relatable.
Why are y’all out here doing the most?! 😱🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/0Qw7SjMqAX— Cocoa Butter (@cocoabutterbf) November 23, 2017
As always, Twitter erupted into arguments, tacked-on jokes, and devastating burns. Here are some notable reactions, including some stunningly well-placed gifs.
Videos by PopCulture.com
November 23, 2017
She knew 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GOVusf91ci— Queen 👑 (@rayneeezy) November 23, 2017
November 23, 2017
Vegetables?! pic.twitter.com/KIS0v970j7— Violet Stars Happy Hunting! (feat. The Skunks) (@indigo_mim) November 23, 2017
My face the whole time even after the video pic.twitter.com/jIOQBWHEIe— Sam Weir (@Lucky_Watcher) November 23, 2017