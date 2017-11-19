Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reveal ‘Flip or Flop’ Contractor Death

Christina El Moussa announced the death of Frank Miller, a contractor who worked with her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on HGTV‘s Flip Or Flop, on Instagram Friday. Miller died after a battle with Laryngeal cancer.

Frank since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you. Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you❤️ #RIP A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Tarek also paid tribute to their long-time contractor, calling him an inspiration and someone he considered a brother.

“Good bye My dear friend Frank,” Tarek wrote on Instagram. “I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I’ve never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you.”

In September, Miller said on The Doctors that Tarek told him to see a doctor after hearing him cough, notes E! News. Tarek is a survivor of thyroid and testicular cancer and knew it was important for his friend to see a doctor right away. Miller was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer, a cancer in the larynx.

Tarek also started a GoFundMe page to help Miller and his family. The page raised $31,420 in five months and is still accepting donations.

“He is a fighter and so much of his strength comes from his family, friends and supporters. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” Tarek El Moussa wrote of his friend on Oct. 31.

Photo credit: Instagram / @christinaelmoussa