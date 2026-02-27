‘Fire Country’ Star Kevin Alejandro Teases Wildfire Fallout in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Fire Country is finally coming back from its midseason hiatus, and Kevin Alejandro spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In the midseason premiere, “On the Carpet,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “As a massive wildfire pushes station 49 to their limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

December’s midseason finale saw a raging wildfire getting closer to Edgewater and Alejandro’s Manny taking point. There were a couple of shocking cliffhangers, including Bode finding Tyler in a burning forest and covering him with the fire shelter. Meanwhile, Jake and his half-brother Malcolm were in a firetruck that flipped over. The wildfire will continue in the midseason premiere, and fans will see a few different aspects of it throughout the episode.

Pictured: Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez. Photo: CBS

“As you know, we’re gonna pick up directly from that. We’re gonna pick up with the aftermath, going back and forth between the experiences that take us to the inevitable end of the episode,” Alejandro explained. “And what you expect from the episode is the choices that were made by the chief and chiefs involved, whether or not there were the right calls and the right instincts, and how it affects the town, and the inevitable outcome of this raging fire that threatens our entire town. So that’s where we pick up as to whether or not we made the right choices in those circumstances.”

Four seasons in, Fire Country has proven unpredictable and can really push the limits in terms of high stakes. At this point, it’s hard to predict how things will go, but it sounds like fans will be on the edge of their seats the entire time, and the aftermath may not be pretty. It can also be assumed that whatever happens in the midseason premiere will impact the rest of the season moving forward, in what way remains to be seen.

There will be a lot going on in this new episode, and fans have been waiting a long time to see what happens following those cliffhangers. And luckily, the wait is almost over. The midseason premiere of Fire Country airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, following the midseason premiere of Sheriff Country, which is also sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats following its own shocking cliffhanger.