‘Fire Country’: Jordan Calloway Teases ‘A Lot of Tears’ and ‘Beautiful Outcome’ for New Episode (Exclusive)

Fire Country is all-new this week, and star Jordan Calloway spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Like a Wounded Wildebeest,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Manny has a serious conversation with Bode about a troubling discovery, urging him to be honest and take responsibility.”

On top of making his directorial debut, Calloway says that the episode is filled with “a lot of tears.” He continued, “But also good tears. And there’s some bad tears. But I would say also an understanding of situations. And what that then leads to is a beautiful outcome. I guess, one’s knowledge of oneself, one’s acceptance, and ability to shed off one’s past and to step into their new calling. I would also say freedom. You can expect freedom in the episode, which is a beautiful thing, and it happens on multiple facets as well, and some of that is hard. Some of that comes with the cost, but it is something that is healthy.”

Pictured (L-R): Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford. Photo: Eike Schroter/CBS

Additionally, the actor, who has played firefighter Jake Crawford since the beginning of the series, teased that fans are going to see “redemption.” He shared, “I think we’re gonna see joy. We’re gonna see tears. There’s gonna be heartbreak, fun action. I hope you guys enjoy the action, the little parts we were able to have. We’re gonna see individuals rise to their calling, and that’s empowering. Eve is so freaking empowering in this episode. I was really happy about her storyline.”

This season has already proven to be an emotional one following the death of Billy Burke’s Vince Leone in the season premiere. As 42 struggles to find its rhythm again, things have been unpredictable. Fans may want to have some tissues with them for the new episode, because it sounds like it will be quite the roller coaster.

Pictured: Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford and Director. Photo: Eike Schroter/CBS

Calloway also talked about making his directorial debut with Friday’s episode, telling PopCulture it was a “blast.” He continued, “I’m so grateful to the crew. I’m so grateful to the cast. I’m grateful to CBS and JBTV for just giving me the opportunity. It was a lot of fun. It was a lot of work as well. But what I think really helped with the process is directing my own short before and having to wear the hat of director, producer, actor, and writer. And then when I was able to step into this, I really saw the benefit of having a full team that just allowed me to focus on directing and acting. So, it really made this thing a breeze, honestly. Everyone crushed it. All the credit, I give to everyone, and glory to God, because I would probably crack the door.”

A new episode of Fire Country airs on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.