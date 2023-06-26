Fender Bender Ends With High Speed Meet-Cute in 'Cannes Confidential' Exclusive Clip

Acorn TV's Cannes Confidential premieres today, with two debut episodes, and PopCulture.com has a special sneak peek at an exclusive clip. In the high-speed scene, while driving around Cannes, no-nonsense detective Camille (Lucie Lucas) and charming international conman Harry King (Jamie Bamber) have their less-than-ideal meet cute when Camille crashes her beloved classic car because of Harry's motorcycle driving. Check it out below!

Cannes Confidential was filmed and is set in the Cote d'Azur, and is a "high-concept detective series centered on the bicker-banter relationship between detective Camille Delmasse (Lucas) and international conman Harry King (Bamber). Thrown together solving crimes on the French Riviera, Camille and Harry's relationship lies at the heart of the show against a luxurious Cannes backdrop. Camille and Harry's chemistry is complicated by Camille's colleague and wing-woman, Léa Robert (Marthe), and a deal they make to free Camille's ex-Chief of Police father from corruption charges." Notably, the series marks the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set on the Cote d'Azur since the 1970s, blending comedy, mystery and crime within a love story.

A description of Cannes Confidential Episode 1 teases: "Cannes detective Camille Delmasse (Lucie Lucas) is trying to solve the murder of a young street artist known as the Jester. During the investigation with her trusted sidekick Lea Robert (Tamara Marthe), Camille keeps running into the charming, but equally shady art collector Harry King (Jamie Bamber). It appears the dead artist had many enemies. Meanwhile, Camille's father, the respected former Chief of police Philippe Delmasse is about to be cleared from corruption charges. But there are secrets being unraveled: Harry isn't really an art collector, and regarding Philippe, Camille's world is about to be turned upside down. Does Harry know who is behind the framing of her father Philippe? Camille intends to find out."

A synopsis of Episode 2 adds: "The wife of Casino owner Maxine Beauregard is poisoned to death in front of his friends and assistant. Camille (Lucie Lucas) and Lea (Tamara Marthe) are called to the scene, and all suspicions point toward the blacklisted gambler Roxie Roland. The problem is, there is no proof. After their mutual deal, Camille teams up with Harry (Jamie Bamber), trying to solve the murder. As a conman, there is no one better suited than to take down another con woman. But as the evidence and the suspects pile up, it takes a high-stakes poker game to unravel the truth. With Camille's father in prison, Harry keeps his end of the bargain and gives Camille the name of the man threatening her father. He is already in Cannes."